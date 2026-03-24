Will Petrol And Diesel Prices Rise In Himachal? What The New Cess Bill Really Means
Himachal Assembly passes VAT Amendment Bill 2026, introducing cess on petrol and diesel at first sale during Budget Session proceedings.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday passed the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, during the Budget Session of the Assembly. Under the new provisions, the state will impose a special cess on petrol and high-speed diesel at the stage of first sale.
As per the bill, the government has set a maximum cess rate of Rs 5 per litre. The entire amount collected will be deposited in the Orphan and Widow Welfare Fund and used for direct assistance to beneficiaries and for expanding welfare schemes.
The move, however, has drawn criticism from the Opposition, which expressed concern that the cess could lead to higher petrol and diesel prices and trigger overall inflation. Opposition leaders argued that Himachal Pradesh already has high fuel taxes, and any additional levy would further burden the public. They also alleged that the government rushed the bill through without adequately considering their objections.
Opposition's Concerns
Participating in the discussion, BJP leader Randhir Sharma said that imposing the cess would make petrol and diesel more expensive in Himachal Pradesh than in neighbouring states. He noted that VAT on petrol is already Rs 17.50 per litre, and on diesel, Rs 13.09 per litre. With an additional cess of up to Rs 5, petrol prices could touch around Rs 100 per litre and diesel around Rs 90 per litre.
MLA Satpal Singh Satti said the burden of the cess would also affect petrol pump operators. He criticised the move, alleging that the government was collecting money in the name of widows, and warned that it could also lead to a rise in prices of commodities like cement.
Will Fuel Prices Increase?
The issue has sparked concern on social and mainstream media, with claims that fuel prices in Himachal will rise. However, the bill clarifies that the cess will not be directly imposed on consumers. As per Section 6-A of the bill, the Orphan and Widow Cess will be collected from dealers, i.e, petrol pump owners.
The cess can be up to Rs 5 per litre but will not exceed this limit. Importantly, it will not be charged to consumers, meaning there will be no direct increase in petrol and diesel prices for the public.
Utilisation Of Funds
The bill clearly states that the government will not use the cess for general expenditure. Instead, the funds will be allocated exclusively to the Orphan and Widow Welfare Fund and used for their welfare.
It was also noted in the Assembly that, while several schemes for orphans and widows already exist in the state, there is no dedicated, sustainable fund. The new provision aims to address this gap. The Chief Minister clarified that the initiative's primary objective is to economically empower vulnerable sections of society and ensure continuous support without placing any burden on consumers.
Also Read: