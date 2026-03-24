ETV Bharat / state

Will Petrol And Diesel Prices Rise In Himachal? What The New Cess Bill Really Means

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday passed the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, during the Budget Session of the Assembly. Under the new provisions, the state will impose a special cess on petrol and high-speed diesel at the stage of first sale.

As per the bill, the government has set a maximum cess rate of Rs 5 per litre. The entire amount collected will be deposited in the Orphan and Widow Welfare Fund and used for direct assistance to beneficiaries and for expanding welfare schemes.

The move, however, has drawn criticism from the Opposition, which expressed concern that the cess could lead to higher petrol and diesel prices and trigger overall inflation. Opposition leaders argued that Himachal Pradesh already has high fuel taxes, and any additional levy would further burden the public. They also alleged that the government rushed the bill through without adequately considering their objections.

Opposition's Concerns

Participating in the discussion, BJP leader Randhir Sharma said that imposing the cess would make petrol and diesel more expensive in Himachal Pradesh than in neighbouring states. He noted that VAT on petrol is already Rs 17.50 per litre, and on diesel, Rs 13.09 per litre. With an additional cess of up to Rs 5, petrol prices could touch around Rs 100 per litre and diesel around Rs 90 per litre.

MLA Satpal Singh Satti said the burden of the cess would also affect petrol pump operators. He criticised the move, alleging that the government was collecting money in the name of widows, and warned that it could also lead to a rise in prices of commodities like cement.