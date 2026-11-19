ETV Bharat / state

Will Not Contest Next Election, Reiterates Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The 80-year-old Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he had no plans to enter the electoral fray again. ( ETV Bharat )

Mysuru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has once again ruled out contesting the next Assembly election, reiterating that he intends to stay away from electoral politics due to his age. The 80-year-old leader said that he had no plans to enter the electoral fray again, despite repeated appeals from his supporters.

"I am 80 years old now. I will not contest the next election. My supporters are asking me to contest, but I am old and will not enter the electoral contest again," Siddaramaiah told reporters here on Thursday.

He was speaking after chairing a preliminary meeting at a private hotel to review preparations for the Constitution Day celebrations scheduled for November 26. Siddaramaiah has made similar statements earlier, and his latest remarks reaffirm his intention not to seek another electoral mandate.

He also clarified the controversy surrounding his seating at the launch of book 'Belonging: A Journey Of Love' by Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi early this week. Responding to reports that he had been seated in the sixth row, he said he had arrived late and therefore occupied a seat at the back.

"I went late, so I sat at the back," he said.

'Support My Yatindra'

Siddaramaiah's remarks come a day after he appealed to people in his Varuna constituency to support his son, Yatindra Siddaramaiah, if he does not contest the next election.

At a programme in Varuna on Wednesday, he reportedly urged supporters to extend the same cooperation to Yatindra that they had given him in the 2028 election.

The remarks have triggered speculation about Yatindra's possible political role in the constituency, although Siddaramaiah's statement does not amount to a formal announcement of his son's candidature.

Constitution Day Event

The Karnataka Social Welfare Department is organising a large-scale Constitution Day celebration in Mysuru on November 26, with more than one lakh people expected to participate.