Will Not Contest Next Election, Reiterates Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Siddaramaiah's remarks come a day after he appealed to people in his Varuna constituency to support his son, Yatindra, if he does not contest.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
Mysuru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has once again ruled out contesting the next Assembly election, reiterating that he intends to stay away from electoral politics due to his age. The 80-year-old leader said that he had no plans to enter the electoral fray again, despite repeated appeals from his supporters.
"I am 80 years old now. I will not contest the next election. My supporters are asking me to contest, but I am old and will not enter the electoral contest again," Siddaramaiah told reporters here on Thursday.
He was speaking after chairing a preliminary meeting at a private hotel to review preparations for the Constitution Day celebrations scheduled for November 26. Siddaramaiah has made similar statements earlier, and his latest remarks reaffirm his intention not to seek another electoral mandate.
He also clarified the controversy surrounding his seating at the launch of book 'Belonging: A Journey Of Love' by Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi early this week. Responding to reports that he had been seated in the sixth row, he said he had arrived late and therefore occupied a seat at the back.
"I went late, so I sat at the back," he said.
ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ವರಿಷ್ಠರಾದ ಶ್ರೀಮತಿ ಸೋನಿಯಾ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಅವರ ಪುಸ್ತಕ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಸಮಾರಂಭದಲ್ಲಿ ನಾನು 5ನೇ ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಕೂತ ಕಾರಣಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷದಲ್ಲಿ ನನ್ನನ್ನು ಕಡೆಗಣಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆಯೇ? ಎಂಬ ವಿಷಯದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ವಿವಿಧ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ನಾಯಕರು, ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳು ಹಾಗೂ ಜಾಲತಾಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನನ್ನ ಹಿತೈಷಿಗಳು, ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳು ಹೀಗೆ ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ್ದನ್ನು ಗಮನಿಸಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಈ ವಿಷಯದ ಕುರಿತಾದ ಚರ್ಚೆಯನ್ನು ಇಲ್ಲಿಗೆ ಕೊನೆಗಾಣಿಸುವ ಉದ್ದೇಶದಿಂದ ಈ ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟನೆಯನ್ನು ನೀಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ನಾನು ಸಮಾರಂಭಕ್ಕೆ ತಡವಾಗಿ ತೆರಳಿದ್ದೆ, ಹಾಗಾಗಿ ಮುಂದಿನ ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ ಖುರ್ಚಿಗಳೆಲ್ಲವೂ ಭರ್ತಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದವು. ಹಿಂದಿನ ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಕುರ್ಚಿ ಖಾಲಿಯಿದ್ದ ಕಾರಣಕ್ಕೆ ಅಲ್ಲಿಯೇ ಕುಳಿತೆ. ಅದು ನನಗಾಗಿ ನಿಗದಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದ ಆಸನವಲ್ಲ, ಮೊದಲು ಬಂದವರು ಮುಂದೆ ಕೂತಿದ್ದರು ಅಷ್ಟೆ.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 19, 2026
'Support My Yatindra'
Siddaramaiah's remarks come a day after he appealed to people in his Varuna constituency to support his son, Yatindra Siddaramaiah, if he does not contest the next election.
At a programme in Varuna on Wednesday, he reportedly urged supporters to extend the same cooperation to Yatindra that they had given him in the 2028 election.
The remarks have triggered speculation about Yatindra's possible political role in the constituency, although Siddaramaiah's statement does not amount to a formal announcement of his son's candidature.
Constitution Day Event
The Karnataka Social Welfare Department is organising a large-scale Constitution Day celebration in Mysuru on November 26, with more than one lakh people expected to participate.
A preliminary meeting chaired by Siddaramaiah on Thursday reviewed the preparations, objectives and arrangements for the event.
Minister for Agriculture P M Narendraswamy, Minister for Water Resources N Chaluvaraya Swamy and minister For Excise K M Shivalinge Gowda, MLC Yatindra and Congress legislators from the Old Mysuru region attended the meeting.
However, former minister and MLA H C Mahadevappa's son, Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose, was absent. The father-son duo is involved in organising a parallel meeting with Dalit organisations in Mysuru the same day (on November 26).
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