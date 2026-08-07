ETV Bharat / state

Cabinet Expansion Fiasco: Will Not Accept Anything Less Than A Cabinet Berth, Says Karnataka Congress Rebel MLA Krishnappa

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is welcomed by Congress MLAs M. Krishnappa and Priya Krishna at their residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 ( IANS )

Bengaluru: Even four days after the cabinet expansion, disgruntlement within the ruling Congress seems to be refusing to die down, with the party's senior MLA M Krishnappa and his son Priya Krishna threatening to desert the party if either of them were not made a minister.

A four-time MLA from Vijayanagara constituency in Bengaluru, Krishnappa and his son, three-time MLA from Govindaraj Nagar Priya Krishna, hardened their stand on Friday, stating that they would not settle for anything less than a cabinet berth.

"We are not going to settle for anything less than a cabinet berth. My son and I have stood with the party through thick and thin. I fought the Lok Sabha elections when the party asked. Is it not the party's responsibility to safeguard our interests?" a visibly angry Krishnappa asked.

With combined assets worth Rs 1,200 crore, Krishnappa and Priya Krishna are among the richest legislators in the country. A realtor by profession, Krishnappa is popularly called 'Layout Krishnappa.'

Earlier in the day, KPCC President B K Hariprasad visited Krishnappa's residence to pacify him. But the latter reportedly told Hariprasad that 'enough is enough and he would not take the humiliation anymore. AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala and Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also called on Krishnappa two days ago with an assurance to reward them in future, but in vain.