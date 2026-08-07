Cabinet Expansion Fiasco: Will Not Accept Anything Less Than A Cabinet Berth, Says Karnataka Congress Rebel MLA Krishnappa
With combined assets worth Rs 1,200 crore, Krishappa and Priya Krishna are among the richest legislators in the country.
By Anil Gejji
Published : August 7, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Bengaluru: Even four days after the cabinet expansion, disgruntlement within the ruling Congress seems to be refusing to die down, with the party's senior MLA M Krishnappa and his son Priya Krishna threatening to desert the party if either of them were not made a minister.
A four-time MLA from Vijayanagara constituency in Bengaluru, Krishnappa and his son, three-time MLA from Govindaraj Nagar Priya Krishna, hardened their stand on Friday, stating that they would not settle for anything less than a cabinet berth.
"We are not going to settle for anything less than a cabinet berth. My son and I have stood with the party through thick and thin. I fought the Lok Sabha elections when the party asked. Is it not the party's responsibility to safeguard our interests?" a visibly angry Krishnappa asked.
With combined assets worth Rs 1,200 crore, Krishnappa and Priya Krishna are among the richest legislators in the country. A realtor by profession, Krishnappa is popularly called 'Layout Krishnappa.'
Earlier in the day, KPCC President B K Hariprasad visited Krishnappa's residence to pacify him. But the latter reportedly told Hariprasad that 'enough is enough and he would not take the humiliation anymore. AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala and Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also called on Krishnappa two days ago with an assurance to reward them in future, but in vain.
Krishnappa's hard stand has left the Congress in a fix. Because the party is either in a position to fulfil his demand, as there is only one vacant cabinet berth which is reserved for a woman legislator or overlook his grievances as he is one of the influential leaders of the party in Bengaluru both in terms of popularity and resources.
Meanwhile, former CM Siddaramaiah's continued insistence on inducting Byadagi MLA Basavaraj Shivannavar into the cabinet has also increased the party's troubles.
According to sources in Congress, Siddaramaiah recommended Shivannavar's name for a cabinet berth, but the party chose MLA Gayatri Shantegowda. Both Shivannavar and Gayatri Shantegowda hail from Siddaramaiah's Kuruba community. Angry Siddaramaiah successfully stalled Gayatri Shantegowda from taking the oath on August 3. Since then, he has been maintaining a stoic silence. “It is Siddaramaiah's way of expressing his displeasure,” says an MLA from the former CM’s camp.
Meanwhile, Shivakumar has managed to pacify other MLAs, including M C Sudhakar, Narayanaswamy, and S N Narayanaswamy, who were sulking over missing a cabinet berth.
Read More