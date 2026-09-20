ETV Bharat / state

Will Lead All-Party Delegation To Delhi For Discussions With PM Over Kasturirangan Report: Shivakumar

A High-Level Working Group, chaired by K Kasturirangan, recommended designating approximately 37 per cent of the Western Ghats—around 56,825 square kilometres—as an Ecologically Sensitive Area. The report covers over 20,000 square kilometres across more than 1,500 villages in Karnataka, proposing strict bans on mining, quarrying, large thermal power projects, and heavily polluting industries, alongside restrictions on construction and land-use changes.

"I had convened the Assembly session; this matter should have been discussed there. However, BJP and JD(S) members did not discuss the drought situation or the Kasturirangan report," Shivakumar said. He recalled that during his predecessor Siddaramaiah's tenure, the Kasturirangan report had been rejected and sent back. Subsequently, amendments were made to the report, benefiting several states.

Speaking at an interactive meeting held in Sakaleshpur, he said discussions regarding the Kasturirangan report had been held with the party's 136 MLAs, 40 Legislative Council members, and MPs. He noted that the consensus was that the government must take a clear stand on the issue.

He reiterated the state government’s opposition to the Kasturirangan Committee report on the Western Ghats, warning that its implementation could severely impact local livelihoods and farming communities.

Hassan: Karnataka Chief Minister Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar on Sunday saud he would lead an all-party delegation—comprising MLAs and MPs from all parties in the state—to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and relevant Union Ministers over the Kasturirangan Commission report concerning the Western Ghats forest region.

"I have come here to listen to your problems, opinions, and grievances regarding harassment by officials. I have acted as a voice for the people even in constituencies where our party does not have an MLA," the CM said. He said, "I have also fulfilled requests made by the BJP MLA from Sakaleshpur. I have extended support to everyone equally. The citizens are supreme. We must listen to your concerns."

The Chief Minister stated that instructions have been issued requiring MLAs to visit the taluks on two Saturdays every month. "If an MLA cannot go, a minister must mandatorily visit the taluks," he said. "No one should pay bribes from now on; it is my firm resolve to make the state free of corruption," said Shivakumar.

He appealed people who have been safeguarding the land for generations not to cut down forests or encroach upon forest land. He advised officials not to harass people living on the fringes of the forest, while also noting that the law cannot be violated.

The Chief Minister stated that those in possession of unlicenced country-made guns must surrender them by November 1. He added that if necessary, they could apply to obtain weapons legally. He mentioned that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident involving a country-made gun in Chamarajanagar district, and further action would be taken once the report is received.

Shivakumar said it was decided in a special cabinet meeting held recently in Mangaluru to formulate a policy for coastal development. He noted that the Malnad region has also been included in the new tourism policy. He stated that measures would be taken to provide necessary infrastructure to investors in the state and to allow time for payments.

Shivakumar mentioned that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had highlighted the issue of rising prices and the resulting burdening on people's incomes during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. "I know how much time I have. As long as I can put in the effort and respond to the people, I will have the strength to continue," he said.

The Chief Minister stated that he was aware of the harassment faced by the Hassan Deputy Commissioner and had spoken to the official over the phone. He added that he had instructed the official not to fear anyone and to work for the welfare of the poor.