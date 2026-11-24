Will Jammu and Kashmir Face a Magnitude 8.4 Earthquake?
Researchers estimate that a future earthquake could reach magnitude of 8.4.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
Srinagar: Beneath the mountains, valleys, and densely populated settlements of Jammu and Kashmir lies a complex network of geological structures that continues to evolve as the Indian Plate pushes against the Eurasian Plate.
Much of this movement happens deep underground, beyond what can be observed at the surface. But it carries consequences that could be felt across the region, which has a long history of destructive earthquakes.
A new scientific study has offered a closer look at this hidden world, mapping the Earth's crust beneath the Jammu-Kashmir-Kishtwar Himalaya and identifying geological features that could help scientists better understand the region's earthquake risks. The research is particularly significant because the area lies within what scientists call the Kashmir seismic gap, a stretch of the Himalayan earthquake belt between the rupture zones of the 1905 Kangra earthquake and the 2005 Kashmir earthquake. The last great earthquake in this particular region occurred in 1555.
Published in the Geophysical Journal International this month, the study, titled "Crustal Structure of the Jammu-Kashmir-Kishtwar Himalaya", was authored by Swati Sharma, Supriyo Mitra, Keith Priestley and Sunil Kumar Wanchoo. Sharma is affiliated with the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Kolkata, and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University. Mitra is associated with IISER Kolkata, Priestley with the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, and Wanchoo with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University.
The researchers describe the region as geologically distinctive but say its subsurface structure has remained poorly understood.
What did the researchers actually investigate?
To understand what lies beneath the mountains, scientists relied on observations from 12 broadband seismic stations spread across the Sub-Himalaya, Lesser Himalaya, Higher Himalaya and Kishtwar Window.
The seismic experiment began in 2013 through a partnership involving IISER Kolkata, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University and the University of Cambridge. The network was established following the May 1, 2013, Kishtwar earthquake, which registered magnitude 5.7.
The researchers analysed recordings of 1,353 distant earthquakes with magnitudes greater than 5. These earthquakes occurred between July 2013 and June 2019. Although these events happened in different parts of the world, their seismic waves travelled through the Earth's interior before reaching the stations in Jammu and Kashmir. By studying how the waves changed, scientists could investigate the composition and structure of the rocks beneath the region.
The team combined three techniques: P-wave receiver-function analysis, common-conversion-point stacking and joint inversion of receiver functions with Rayleigh-wave group-velocity data. In simple terms, these methods helped researchers identify boundaries between different layers of the Earth's crust, estimate their depths and construct a picture of the geological structures hidden beneath the mountains.
The study examined a profile approximately 160 kilometers long, running across the main geological divisions of the Jammu-Kishtwar Himalaya.
What did they find beneath the Himalayas?
One of the most important findings concerns the depth of the Indian continental crust as it moves beneath the Himalayan mountain system. The researchers found that the boundary between the Earth's crust and mantle, known as the Moho, lies approximately 46 to 48 kilometres beneath the Siwalik Sub-Himalaya. It deepens to around 54 kilometres beneath the Kishtwar Window.
This boundary dips gently towards the northeast, with variations and possible overlapping structures beneath the Lesser Himalaya. The researchers also identified a predominantly felsic crust, meaning the underlying rocks are largely composed of silica-rich material. But the most significant discovery for understanding earthquake activity concerns a geological structure called the Main Himalayan Thrust, or MHT.
The MHT is a major fault system that separates the Indian Plate moving beneath the Himalayas from the overriding Himalayan mountain wedge. It is along this deep geological boundary that much of the ongoing collision-related movement takes place. The study identifies the MHT as a low-velocity layer, between two and six kilometers thick.
Its depth changes considerably across the region. It lies around eight to 10 kilometers beneath the Sub-Himalaya and deepens to approximately 18 to 20 kilometers beneath the Kishtwar Window. The fault also has a changing shape. It dips gently beneath the southern Himalayas but becomes steeper beneath the Lesser and Higher Himalayas, reaching an estimated 13 to 17 degrees.
Scientists describe this arrangement as a flat-ramp-flat geometry. The finding matters because the shape and physical behaviour of a fault influence how stress accumulates and how earthquakes can occur.
The warning beneath the surface
Perhaps the most consequential part of the research concerns the possibility that a substantial section of the Main Himalayan Thrust remains locked. Faults do not necessarily move continuously. Some sections slowly creep, while others remain stuck because of friction between the rocks.
When a section remains locked, the movement of tectonic plates continues to build strain around it. That accumulated strain can eventually be released through an earthquake. The researchers found that small and moderate earthquakes are concentrated mainly within the Himalayan wedge beneath the Higher Himalaya and Kishtwar Window. Their distribution points towards a transition between the locked and creeping sections of the Main Himalayan Thrust.
The study also identifies an active geological structure beneath the Kishtwar Window known as the Lesser Himalayan Duplex. It consists of stacked geological units associated with thrust faults. Importantly, the researchers found that the under thrusting Indian crust itself remains capable of generating earthquakes.
Their analysis suggests that the shallower, frontal section of the Main Himalayan Thrust is frictionally locked and does not produce the same pattern of small-to-moderate earthquakes seen elsewhere. Instead, this section continues to accumulate elastic strain. The study estimates the down-dip width of the locked portion at approximately 100 kilometers.
Using an assumed rupture length of around 250 kilometers across the entire Kashmir seismic gap, the researchers estimate that a future earthquake could reach magnitude 8.4. However, this is a conditional estimate, not a prediction that an earthquake of this magnitude is imminent. The researchers also acknowledge that a rupture could involve only part of the locked section, resulting in a smaller earthquake.
What does this mean for Kashmir's cities and communities?
The findings raise an important question that extends beyond geology: how prepared are Jammu and Kashmir's communities for a major earthquake? The region's vulnerability is shaped not only by underground faults but also by the quality of buildings, urban planning, population density, and the safety of essential infrastructure.
Srinagar, Jammu, Kishtwar, Doda and other settlements face different combinations of geological and structural risks. Hospitals, schools, bridges, roads, electricity networks, water supply systems and communication infrastructure are particularly important because their failure during a major earthquake could complicate rescue and relief operations.
There are already official efforts to assess some of these vulnerabilities. In September 2026, the Jammu and Kashmir government informed the Legislative Assembly that structural safety audits had been undertaken for 10,503 school buildings across the Union Territory.
Safety assessments of government buildings, bridges and other infrastructure were also being carried out. Audits of health institutions were underway. However, the government acknowledged that no separate comprehensive seismic risk mitigation and disaster preparedness plan had been proposed specifically for the region under the revised seismic classification discussed in the Assembly.
It also said a High-Level Committee of Experts for Hazard, Vulnerability and Risk Assessment had been constituted in February 2026 to assess risks and help prioritise preparedness measures.
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