ETV Bharat / state

Will Jammu and Kashmir Face a Magnitude 8.4 Earthquake?

Srinagar: Beneath the mountains, valleys, and densely populated settlements of Jammu and Kashmir lies a complex network of geological structures that continues to evolve as the Indian Plate pushes against the Eurasian Plate.

Much of this movement happens deep underground, beyond what can be observed at the surface. But it carries consequences that could be felt across the region, which has a long history of destructive earthquakes.

A new scientific study has offered a closer look at this hidden world, mapping the Earth's crust beneath the Jammu-Kashmir-Kishtwar Himalaya and identifying geological features that could help scientists better understand the region's earthquake risks. The research is particularly significant because the area lies within what scientists call the Kashmir seismic gap, a stretch of the Himalayan earthquake belt between the rupture zones of the 1905 Kangra earthquake and the 2005 Kashmir earthquake. The last great earthquake in this particular region occurred in 1555.

Published in the Geophysical Journal International this month, the study, titled "Crustal Structure of the Jammu-Kashmir-Kishtwar Himalaya", was authored by Swati Sharma, Supriyo Mitra, Keith Priestley and Sunil Kumar Wanchoo. Sharma is affiliated with the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Kolkata, and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University. Mitra is associated with IISER Kolkata, Priestley with the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, and Wanchoo with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University.

The researchers describe the region as geologically distinctive but say its subsurface structure has remained poorly understood.

What did the researchers actually investigate?

To understand what lies beneath the mountains, scientists relied on observations from 12 broadband seismic stations spread across the Sub-Himalaya, Lesser Himalaya, Higher Himalaya and Kishtwar Window.

The seismic experiment began in 2013 through a partnership involving IISER Kolkata, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University and the University of Cambridge. The network was established following the May 1, 2013, Kishtwar earthquake, which registered magnitude 5.7.

The researchers analysed recordings of 1,353 distant earthquakes with magnitudes greater than 5. These earthquakes occurred between July 2013 and June 2019. Although these events happened in different parts of the world, their seismic waves travelled through the Earth's interior before reaching the stations in Jammu and Kashmir. By studying how the waves changed, scientists could investigate the composition and structure of the rocks beneath the region.

The team combined three techniques: P-wave receiver-function analysis, common-conversion-point stacking and joint inversion of receiver functions with Rayleigh-wave group-velocity data. In simple terms, these methods helped researchers identify boundaries between different layers of the Earth's crust, estimate their depths and construct a picture of the geological structures hidden beneath the mountains.

The study examined a profile approximately 160 kilometers long, running across the main geological divisions of the Jammu-Kishtwar Himalaya.

What did they find beneath the Himalayas?

One of the most important findings concerns the depth of the Indian continental crust as it moves beneath the Himalayan mountain system. The researchers found that the boundary between the Earth's crust and mantle, known as the Moho, lies approximately 46 to 48 kilometres beneath the Siwalik Sub-Himalaya. It deepens to around 54 kilometres beneath the Kishtwar Window.

This boundary dips gently towards the northeast, with variations and possible overlapping structures beneath the Lesser Himalaya. The researchers also identified a predominantly felsic crust, meaning the underlying rocks are largely composed of silica-rich material. But the most significant discovery for understanding earthquake activity concerns a geological structure called the Main Himalayan Thrust, or MHT.

The MHT is a major fault system that separates the Indian Plate moving beneath the Himalayas from the overriding Himalayan mountain wedge. It is along this deep geological boundary that much of the ongoing collision-related movement takes place. The study identifies the MHT as a low-velocity layer, between two and six kilometers thick.