Will Jammu Airport Operate International Flights From March 2027?
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Airport Director Devender Yadav explains the progress on the new terminal building likely to be ready by March.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : November 24, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST
By Amir Tantray
Jammu: With the new terminal building of the Jammu airport in Jammu and Kashmir expected to get operational by March 2027, hopes have risen for the upgrading of the airport to international standards.
The airport, if upgraded as an international one, will enable people get direct international flights. This will, in particular, come as a sigh of relief for devotees visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra and Hajj pilgrims from the division who have to travel to Srinagar or Delhi for boarding the flights.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Director of the Jammu Airport, Devender Yadav explained in detail the progress over the new terminal building and how the airport can be turned from domestic to international.
Over the criteria required for a domestic airport to be upgraded into an international one, Yadav said that there are primary requirements of a separate terminal building having separate entry and exit points besides an immigration and customs unit.
“For us, it it is not a big deal. Once the new terminal building becomes functional that can serve as domestic terminal whereas the old terminal building will be used exclusively for international flight operations," Yadav said.
He said the existing terminal has the capacity of dealing with around 2.5 million passengers annually and has a huge infrastructure in place.
"We have had several rounds of talks with all the stakeholders for upgrading the Jammu airport to an international airport and the final decision will be with the government to approve the same," he said.
In recent years the runway of Jammu airport has also been upgraded while the new terminal will have six aerobridges and 10 aeroplanes will be parked at a time.
Yadav said the airport is already operating late evening flights and has the capacity to run night flights as well. “But as it falls under defence jurisdiction, there are several things to keep in mind before allowing 24x7 flight operation from here”.
To a question over the measures taken this year to reduce the cancellation of flights due to fog in winter, Yadav said that the airport runway was recently upgraded from category one to two, he said, will help in reducing the visibility limit from 800 meters to 550 meters.
“This will help in operating flights during fog," he said.
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