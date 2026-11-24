ETV Bharat / state

Will Jammu Airport Operate International Flights From March 2027?

Jammu: With the new terminal building of the Jammu airport in Jammu and Kashmir expected to get operational by March 2027, hopes have risen for the upgrading of the airport to international standards.

The airport, if upgraded as an international one, will enable people get direct international flights. This will, in particular, come as a sigh of relief for devotees visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra and Hajj pilgrims from the division who have to travel to Srinagar or Delhi for boarding the flights.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Director of the Jammu Airport, Devender Yadav explained in detail the progress over the new terminal building and how the airport can be turned from domestic to international.

Over the criteria required for a domestic airport to be upgraded into an international one, Yadav said that there are primary requirements of a separate terminal building having separate entry and exit points besides an immigration and customs unit.

“For us, it it is not a big deal. Once the new terminal building becomes functional that can serve as domestic terminal whereas the old terminal building will be used exclusively for international flight operations," Yadav said.

He said the existing terminal has the capacity of dealing with around 2.5 million passengers annually and has a huge infrastructure in place.