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Will Implement Digital Reforms In Judiciary Like Madhya Pradesh Across India: CJI Kant

Jabalpur: Hailing the digital reforms in the Madhya Pradesh judiciary, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday said the Supreme Court will endeavour to ensure that the Centre adopts and implements this system across the country.

He said processes such as the timely release of prisoners and detainees, expedited hearings, and the digitisation of court orders will become significantly easier through this digital platform. "This expansion of judicial facilities serves as a model worthy of implementation across the entire nation. We will endeavour to ensure that the Centre adopts and implements this system on an all-India level," he added.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Madhya Pradesh High Court on "Fragmentation to fusion, Empowering justice via united digital platform integration" in Jabalpur, he said technology was the only effective answer to the wastage of the judiciary's time, and called for deepening technology and artificial intelligence (AI)-based judicial architecture to expedite justice delivery. During the program, he inaugurated various applications with the aim of consolidating all information — ranging from police stations, forensic laboratories, and medico-legal units to courts and prisons — onto a single unified platform.

"Indian judiciary is committed to ensuring optimum utilisation of not only technological advancements that have been going on and which are an integral part of our system since 1990, but also of the latest AI designs and how we can use them for the benefit of the common man. We should think of deepening technology and AI-based judicial architecture. Technology is the only effective answer to wasting judicial time," CJI Kant said.

The CJI further said a committee has been constituted to explore the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) within the judicial system, specifically tasked with devising strategies to expedite the disposal of pending cases. "Further details on this initiative will be shared shortly through a major public event," he added.

He also underlined numerous areas where people lack technical literacy, and instilling confidence in them about these new technologies in the judicial system presents a significant challenge. "Even today, many people do not fully comprehend the technological shifts occurring within the judicial process. A major challenge lies in determining how to extend this new system to those who are unfamiliar with online platforms and digital mechanisms," he added.