Will Follow The Constitution, Not BJP's Guidelines: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the tribute-paying ceremony of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion of Constitution Day, in Kolkata on Wednesday, November 26. ( IANS )

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised her voice against the ruling party at the Centre, the BJP, on Constitution Day. On Wednesday, she said, "We will not follow the BJP's guidelines; we will follow the constitution and guidance made by Babasaheb Ambedkar." A programme was organised on Red Road on the occasion of Constitution Day. The Chief Minister attended the programme and garlanded the statue of the framer of the Constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar. After that, she spoke out against the ruling party at the Centre. According to her, the country will not run under the guidelines of any political party; the country will run only according to the Constitution. The Chief Minister read out the preamble of the Constitution at the program. She said, "India is a secular, democratic and sovereign state. But today that democracy and secularism are in danger. Even after so many years of independence, the people of the country have to prove anew whether they are citizens of this country or not.'' She called this situation very shameful and humiliating for the country. Reminding the historical importance and contribution of Bengal, she said, ''The Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar, was elected from undivided Bengal. 90 per cent of the contribution to India's freedom struggle was made by Bengalis. 99 per cent of those who gave their lives on the gallows are Bengalis. Yet today, an attempt is being made to insult that Bengal.'' Criticizing the restrictions being imposed on saying 'Jai Hind' or 'Vande Mataram' in Parliament, Mamata said, "Vande Mataram is the mantra of our independence, any attempt to make it forgotten will not be accepted."