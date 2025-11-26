Will Follow The Constitution, Not BJP's Guidelines: Mamata Banerjee
The Chief Minister read out the preamble of the Constitution at a program organized on the Red Road in Kolkata.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 8:02 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised her voice against the ruling party at the Centre, the BJP, on Constitution Day. On Wednesday, she said, "We will not follow the BJP's guidelines; we will follow the constitution and guidance made by Babasaheb Ambedkar."
A programme was organised on Red Road on the occasion of Constitution Day. The Chief Minister attended the programme and garlanded the statue of the framer of the Constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar. After that, she spoke out against the ruling party at the Centre. According to her, the country will not run under the guidelines of any political party; the country will run only according to the Constitution.
The Chief Minister read out the preamble of the Constitution at the program. She said, "India is a secular, democratic and sovereign state. But today that democracy and secularism are in danger. Even after so many years of independence, the people of the country have to prove anew whether they are citizens of this country or not.'' She called this situation very shameful and humiliating for the country.
Reminding the historical importance and contribution of Bengal, she said, ''The Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar, was elected from undivided Bengal. 90 per cent of the contribution to India's freedom struggle was made by Bengalis. 99 per cent of those who gave their lives on the gallows are Bengalis. Yet today, an attempt is being made to insult that Bengal.'' Criticizing the restrictions being imposed on saying 'Jai Hind' or 'Vande Mataram' in Parliament, Mamata said, "Vande Mataram is the mantra of our independence, any attempt to make it forgotten will not be accepted."
The diktat from the Bangla Birodhi Zamindars that MPs cannot say ‘Jai Hind’ or even ‘Vande Mataram’ in Parliament is an attack on the very soul of our democracy. ‘Vande Mataram’ is our national song. ‘Jai Hind’ is the slogan of every Indian.— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 26, 2025
These are not empty words; they were… pic.twitter.com/Yo3kuCneGd
The Chief Minister criticized the role of the Election Commission in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the voter list. She alleged, ''BLOs are dying across the country due to the unreasonable pressure of the commission. From Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, to Bengal, BLOs are losing their lives due to work pressure everywhere. They have been ordered to complete three years of work in two months, which is inhumane.''
She said, "Now is the farming season, people are not found at home in the villages. If we rush in this situation, there is a risk of missing the names of many valid voters." She also criticized the incident of making the Trinamool delegation wait for hours while meeting the commission officials, calling it 'arrogance.'
Mamata Banerjee also spoke out today about the misuse of central agencies. She claimed that the owners of the media are not able to publish the truth due to fear of ED, CBI and Income Tax. Claiming that more than 400 notices have been sent to the Trinamool Congress, she said, "We will fight no matter how many notices we get." Referring to the Bihar elections, she said, "Promises before votes and loot after votes - this has now become the BJP's model."
Finally, warning the ruling party at the Centre, the West Bengal Chief Minister said, "Those who think they will remain in power for life are thinking wrongly. You cannot remain in power for long by taking away people's rights." She urged that everyone, regardless of caste, religion and creed, should unite against this authoritarian attitude and protect the country's democracy.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also posted on social media on the occasion of Constitution Day. There, she also lashed out at the BJP. The Chief Minister wrote, "On this day, I pay my deepest respect to our great Constitution and its framers, especially Dr BR Ambedkar. Our Constitution is the backbone of the nation, which has skillfully woven together the vast diversity of our culture, language and community."
However, after paying homage, she took a dig at the Centre. Terming the current situation as critical, Mamata Banerjee wrote, "When democracy is in danger, secularism is in crisis, and the federal structure is being bulldozed, then the path shown by our Constitution must be protected." She called on the countrymen to pledge to protect the sacred principles of the Constitution.