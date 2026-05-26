ETV Bharat / state

Will Eid-Ul-Adha Prayers Be Held At Jammu Kashmir's Srinagar Eidgah This Year?

Srinagar: Uncertainty continued to surround Eid-ul-Adha prayers at Srinagar's historic Eidgah on Tuesday, with residents in the Shehr-e-Khaas (Downtown) area hoping that congregational prayers would finally be allowed at the Valley's main Eid ground in the Jammu and Kashmir capital after years of restrictions.

The Eidgah, once the center of major Eid gatherings in Kashmir, has largely remained closed for large congregational prayers since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

On Sunday, the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid headed by Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Moulvi Umar Farooq announced that Eid-ul-Adha prayers would be held at Eidgah at 9:30 am on Wednesday. The Auqaf said the Mirwaiz would deliver a sermon from 8:30 am on the significance of Eid-ul-Adha and Qurbani.

The Auqaf also said the Mirwaiz visited the Eidgah to review preparations and found the ground suitable for prayers if weather conditions remain favorable.

In its statement, the Auqaf expressed hope that authorities would not create hurdles in allowing prayers at the Eidgah this time. It said the ground was in good condition and work on the newly constructed mimber (pulpit) had also been completed.

The uncertainty around the prayers has grown after the Mirwaiz said on Tuesday that he had been placed under house arrest and was prevented from visiting Budgam to offer condolences to the family of a deceased 12-year-old girl.

In a post on X, Mirwaiz said: Placed under house arrest early morning today after being denied permission to visit Budgam (all my visits are subject to permission by authorities, who are to be informed a day earlier) to offer condolences and share in the grief of the bereaved family who lost their 12 year old girl child in a brutal and shocking incident. It is strange that even a basic humanitarian gesture of expressing sympathy and condolence with the bereaved threatens the rulers and their narrative of 'peace and normalcy'"

Residents living around Eidgah said people remain unsure whether prayers will eventually be permitted. "Since 2019, we have been hearing announcements for Eid prayers but people always remain uncertain till the last moment," said Bashir Ahmad, a resident of the Nawa Kadal area. "Last year also many people were hopeful, but finally prayers did not happen here."

Another local resident, Mohammad Yousuf Dariyal, said Eidgah once drew worshippers from across Srinagar and other districts of the Valley.

"Earlier, people would start arriving from early morning and the entire ground used to fill up. For the younger generation now, those scenes are becoming memories," he said.