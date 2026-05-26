Will Eid-Ul-Adha Prayers Be Held At Jammu Kashmir's Srinagar Eidgah This Year?
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who reviewed the arrangements at the sprawling ground the previous day, has been placed under 'house arrest' ahead of Eid.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 26, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Srinagar: Uncertainty continued to surround Eid-ul-Adha prayers at Srinagar's historic Eidgah on Tuesday, with residents in the Shehr-e-Khaas (Downtown) area hoping that congregational prayers would finally be allowed at the Valley's main Eid ground in the Jammu and Kashmir capital after years of restrictions.
The Eidgah, once the center of major Eid gatherings in Kashmir, has largely remained closed for large congregational prayers since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.
On Sunday, the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid headed by Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Moulvi Umar Farooq announced that Eid-ul-Adha prayers would be held at Eidgah at 9:30 am on Wednesday. The Auqaf said the Mirwaiz would deliver a sermon from 8:30 am on the significance of Eid-ul-Adha and Qurbani.
The Auqaf also said the Mirwaiz visited the Eidgah to review preparations and found the ground suitable for prayers if weather conditions remain favorable.
In its statement, the Auqaf expressed hope that authorities would not create hurdles in allowing prayers at the Eidgah this time. It said the ground was in good condition and work on the newly constructed mimber (pulpit) had also been completed.
The uncertainty around the prayers has grown after the Mirwaiz said on Tuesday that he had been placed under house arrest and was prevented from visiting Budgam to offer condolences to the family of a deceased 12-year-old girl.
Placed under house arrest early morning today after being denied permission to visit Budgam (all my visits are subject to permission by authorities, who are to be informed a day earlier) to offer condolences and share in the grief of the bereaved family who lost their 12 year… pic.twitter.com/fiYwTUB0PQ— Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) May 26, 2026
In a post on X, Mirwaiz said: Placed under house arrest early morning today after being denied permission to visit Budgam (all my visits are subject to permission by authorities, who are to be informed a day earlier) to offer condolences and share in the grief of the bereaved family who lost their 12 year old girl child in a brutal and shocking incident. It is strange that even a basic humanitarian gesture of expressing sympathy and condolence with the bereaved threatens the rulers and their narrative of 'peace and normalcy'"
Residents living around Eidgah said people remain unsure whether prayers will eventually be permitted. "Since 2019, we have been hearing announcements for Eid prayers but people always remain uncertain till the last moment," said Bashir Ahmad, a resident of the Nawa Kadal area. "Last year also many people were hopeful, but finally prayers did not happen here."
Another local resident, Mohammad Yousuf Dariyal, said Eidgah once drew worshippers from across Srinagar and other districts of the Valley.
"Earlier, people would start arriving from early morning and the entire ground used to fill up. For the younger generation now, those scenes are becoming memories," he said.
The Eidgah, spread over nearly 600 kanals in Srinagar’s downtown, also houses the historic Aali Masjid, regarded as one of Kashmir’s prominent religious sites after the Jamia Masjid.
According to the Waqf Board officials, no congregational Eid prayers were held at the main open ground of the Eidgah during Eid-ul-Fitr on March 21 this year. "Prayers were held at Aali Masjid located adjacent to Eidgah. Hazratbal was the main venue last year."
"At that time, chilly and wet weather conditions across the Valley forced authorities and the Waqf Board to shift most major open-ground congregations to indoor locations," the official added.
Earlier this year on March 27, last year, Waqf Board Chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi inaugurated a newly constructed Shah-e-Hamdan mimber at the Eidgah. The mimber, rebuilt after nearly four decades, has been constructed using Devri stone, marble and granite with intricate calligraphy and traditional architectural design.
Many residents said the completion of the new mimber (pulpit) had renewed hopes that large congregational Eid prayers would eventually return to the historic ground. "For people here, Eidgah is not just an open field, but a part of our religious and social life. The new mimber has given new hope to the believers," said Ghulam Nabi Tota, a local resident.
Tota further stated, "It was unfortunate that prayers were not permitted here last year. There is still uncertainty. People want to see Eid prayers return the way they used to be."
Meanwhile, Mirwaiz extended his Eid-ul-Adha greetings, stressing that society must introspect after the heartbreaking Budgam incident, and also urged prayers for those in jail.
.@MirwaizKashmir Extends Eid-ul-Adha Greetings— Mirwaiz Manzil-Office of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir (@mirwaizmanzil) May 26, 2026
Says Society Must Introspect After Heartbreaking Budgam Incident
Urge Prayers for Those in Jails*
Srinagar, May 26, 2026 : On the eve of Eid-ul-Adha, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr. Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq extended heartfelt greetings… pic.twitter.com/Hc0i82FHZZ
In his Eid message, Mirwaiz said that this Eid is being observed in a sombre atmosphere following the deeply tragic incident involving a minor girl in Budgam, which has not only shaken the conscience of the people of Kashmir but has also left society in deep shock and grief.
Mirwaiz said that the heartbreaking incident raises serious questions for society and calls for introspection about the direction in which society is heading.
He said that he had intended to personally visit Budgam to offer condolences and express solidarity with the bereaved family, but was placed under house arrest by the authorities and denied permission to visit, which he described as deeply unfortunate. He said that even basic humanitarian gestures of sympathy and condolence were being prevented.
Today, Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid met to review arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha prayers. I later visited the historic Eidgah Srinagar and found the condition of the ground and other requirements to be fine . InshaAllah, weather permitting , Eid prayers according to Sunnah shall be… pic.twitter.com/J04ou2Jt7Q— Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) May 25, 2026
Mirwaiz said that Eid teaches the values of sacrifice, compassion, empathy and standing with one another during difficult times. He appealed to people to remember in their prayers all those who remain in jails and are separated from their families.
Praying for peace and wellbeing, Mirwaiz said that may Allah grant society peace, safety, mercy and forgiveness, and guide people collectively and individually towards building a better and more compassionate society.
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