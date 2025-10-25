Will Delhi Zoo Reopen In November? Authorities Await Bird Flu Test Report
Zoo authorities said that the reopening to tourists is only possible after all test reports confirm the absence of bird flu.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 4:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Zoological Park (Delhi Zoo) has remained closed to tourists for nearly two months due to suspected bird flu (H5N1), with reopening still uncertain as the awaited investigation report is yet to be released.
A new set of samples was collected on October 15. Even after ten days had passed since sampling, the report is still pending. This delay has led to ongoing uncertainty about when the Delhi Zoo will reopen.
Zoo authorities explained that, per central guidelines, reopening to tourists is only possible after all test reports confirm the absence of bird flu. While the first two reports gave provisional relief, the delay in the recent report has increased uncertainty about any reopening timeline.
Concern Grows After Hyena’s Death
Last week, a hyena’s death in Delhi Zoo prompted major concern. Officials deny a link to bird flu. A veterinary team has sent the hyena’s samples for definitive testing.
Delhi Zoo Director Dr Sanjeet Kumar stated that authorities will decide the next course of action once the latest report is received. If the bird flu results are negative, reopening for tourists could occur in the first week of November.
If the virus is detected, the zoo will remain closed. Meanwhile, authorities report that all precautionary measures, including periodic sanitisation, bird monitoring and staff safety protocols, are being strictly followed.
Earlier, authorities confirmed bird flu at the Zoo on August 28, after several birds died under unusual circumstances. Tourist entry was suspended from August 30.
Subsequently, officials launched sample collection and testing in infected and surrounding areas, in accordance with wildlife protection regulations.
The NCR wildlife department collected samples on two previous occasions, both of which returned negative results. As an added precaution, a third sample was sent to NIHSAD, Bhopal. The result is still awaited, and zoo officials said reopening decisions will be made only after this report arrives.
