ETV Bharat / state

Will Delhi Zoo Reopen In November? Authorities Await Bird Flu Test Report

New Delhi: The National Zoological Park (Delhi Zoo) has remained closed to tourists for nearly two months due to suspected bird flu (H5N1), with reopening still uncertain as the awaited investigation report is yet to be released.

A new set of samples was collected on October 15. Even after ten days had passed since sampling, the report is still pending. This delay has led to ongoing uncertainty about when the Delhi Zoo will reopen.

Zoo authorities explained that, per central guidelines, reopening to tourists is only possible after all test reports confirm the absence of bird flu. While the first two reports gave provisional relief, the delay in the recent report has increased uncertainty about any reopening timeline.

Concern Grows After Hyena’s Death

Last week, a hyena’s death in Delhi Zoo prompted major concern. Officials deny a link to bird flu. A veterinary team has sent the hyena’s samples for definitive testing.