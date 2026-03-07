Will Continue As CM As Long As Congress High Command Wishes, Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar have been locked in a power tussle, with the latter pressuring the high command to make him the CM.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Bengaluru: A day after presenting the record 17th budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday reiterated that he would abide by the Congress high command's decision on the leadership issue in Karnataka.
"I will do whatever the high command says. If they (high command) want me to continue as CM, then I will continue. If not, I will step down," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru on Saturday.
His reply came to a question about whether he would continue to present more budgets amid talks of a leadership change in the Karnataka Government. "I have presented 17 budgets. I have presented the highest number of budgets. If the high command gives me an opportunity, I will present budgets in the coming years also," he said, adding that the high command's decision is final regarding the leadership issue.
Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar have been locked in a power tussle for the past few months, with the latter pressuring the high command to make him the CM.
Shivakumar has been claiming that Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi brokered an understanding between him and Siddaramaiah to share the CM's post for 30 months each. Siddaramaiah completed 30 months in office in November last year.
He also strongly defended his decision to borrow Rs 1.32 lakh crore from the open market for the next fiscal year. "We cannot undertake development work without borrowing. However, our borrowings are within the limits prescribed in the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act," he said.
Further, he sought to turn the tables on the Narendra Modi government at the Centre regarding borrowings. "In the 11 years in office, Modi has borrowed Rs 165 lakh crore, crossing the 25% limit. The total borrowings of the Centre stand at 55% of India's gross domestic product," he said.
He also dismissed the opposition's allegation that his budget was meant for a particular section of society. "This budget is for all sections of society and not for any one section. I have presented the budget based on the principles of social justice," he said, adding that he was forced to go for market borrowing as the Centre did not give funds that were due to the state.
Also Read