Will Continue As CM As Long As Congress High Command Wishes, Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: A day after presenting the record 17th budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday reiterated that he would abide by the Congress high command's decision on the leadership issue in Karnataka.

"I will do whatever the high command says. If they (high command) want me to continue as CM, then I will continue. If not, I will step down," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru on Saturday.

His reply came to a question about whether he would continue to present more budgets amid talks of a leadership change in the Karnataka Government. "I have presented 17 budgets. I have presented the highest number of budgets. If the high command gives me an opportunity, I will present budgets in the coming years also," he said, adding that the high command's decision is final regarding the leadership issue.

Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar have been locked in a power tussle for the past few months, with the latter pressuring the high command to make him the CM.