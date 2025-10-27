ETV Bharat / state

Will Complete Full Five Year Term If High Command Wishes, Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: In what could be seen as a big climb down from his earlier stand that he would complete the full five year term, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he would continue in the post if the party high command agrees for it.

Speaking to reporters at Mangaluru airport, Siddaramaiah said he would continue as the CM if the high command decides so. "The high command’s decision is final in this regard," he said.

Siddaramaiah's statement comes amidst talks of a leadership change in the Congress Government after November 21 when he will complete two and half years in office. According to Congress sources, a compromise deal was reportedly struck post-2023 assembly elections between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar to share the Chief Minister's post for 30 months each. As per the agreement Siddaramaiah will complete 30 months in office next month end.

For several months, there have been rumors of a leadership change, with Deputy CM Shivakumar's followers claiming he would take over in November, while CM Siddaramaiah's supporters dismissed these as rumours. Siddaramaiah himself had previously denied any such deal and stated he would continue as Chief Minister until 2008. His latest statement, however, indirectly acknowledges the possibility of a power-sharing arrangement.