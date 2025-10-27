Will Complete Full Five Year Term If High Command Wishes, Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
The CM's statement is being seen in political circles as a big climb down from his earlier assertion that he would complete the full term.
By Anil Gejji
Published : October 27, 2025 at 9:06 PM IST
Bengaluru: In what could be seen as a big climb down from his earlier stand that he would complete the full five year term, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he would continue in the post if the party high command agrees for it.
Speaking to reporters at Mangaluru airport, Siddaramaiah said he would continue as the CM if the high command decides so. "The high command’s decision is final in this regard," he said.
Siddaramaiah's statement comes amidst talks of a leadership change in the Congress Government after November 21 when he will complete two and half years in office. According to Congress sources, a compromise deal was reportedly struck post-2023 assembly elections between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar to share the Chief Minister's post for 30 months each. As per the agreement Siddaramaiah will complete 30 months in office next month end.
For several months, there have been rumors of a leadership change, with Deputy CM Shivakumar's followers claiming he would take over in November, while CM Siddaramaiah's supporters dismissed these as rumours. Siddaramaiah himself had previously denied any such deal and stated he would continue as Chief Minister until 2008. His latest statement, however, indirectly acknowledges the possibility of a power-sharing arrangement.
According to his close aides, Siddaramaiah is nursing an ambition to become Karnataka’s longest serving CM and it is possible only if he stays put in the office till January 6. As of now, Devraj Urs, who served as CM for seven years and 238 days, holds the distinction of being the longest serving CM. “At least till January, there will be no leadership change,” an MLA close to Siddaramaiah said.
Meanwhile, the demand for making a Dalit as Chief Minister is also gaining ground with supporters of Home Minister G Parameshwara and Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa openly advocating for their respective leaders to take on the role. The Dalit leaders are demanding the coveted post as no one from the community has become the CM of the state till now.
