West Bengal Revives Bid To Become 'Paschim Banga' for Alphabetical Clout; Will A 27-Year Debate Finally End?
Barring any unforeseen issues, a bill proposing a name change is set to be introduced in the upcoming session, writes Surajit Dutta.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 3:46 AM IST|
Updated : October 9, 2026 at 4:31 AM IST
Kolkata: A debate spanning 27 years has once again taken centre stage in West Bengal politics. The state government is taking steps to standardise the official English name of the state to 'Paschim Banga,' aligning it with the Bengali name.
Barring any unforeseen issues, a bill or proposal regarding this name change is set to be introduced in the upcoming session of the Legislative Assembly. The government's objective is to ensure that 'Paschim Banga' is used officially in English contexts, replacing 'West Bengal.'
Once passed by the Assembly, the bill will be sent to the Central government for final approval. The impetus for this name change is primarily administrative. For a long time, the English name 'West Bengal'—starting with the letter 'W'—has caused administrative frustration and complications.
In high-level meetings convened by the Central government or at pan-India forums, the state’s name appears at the very end of the list due to alphabetical ordering. Consequently, state representatives often get the opportunity to speak only at the very end.
This new initiative aims to resolve these long-standing administrative inconveniences. The government argues that changing the English name to 'Paschim Banga'—starting with the letter 'P'—would move the state significantly higher up the list in national rankings.
In this context, state BJP president Shamik Bhattacharya and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari have clearly voiced their support for introducing such a bill in the Assembly. Amidst the shifting political landscape, they stated, "It is necessary to ensure the use of the name 'Paschim Banga' in both English and Bengali. We are preparing to bring a bill to the Assembly regarding this matter."
In the past, during the tenure of the Trinamool Congress government, the BJP had vehemently opposed the proposed names 'Bangla' or 'Bengal.' However, given the current political equations, that earlier proposal is now being completely withdrawn. Instead, the current government has decided to stick with the name 'West Bengal'.
Expressing his views, educationist Pabitra Sarkar said, “I do not know why this is being done regarding 'West Bengal'. Previously, it was thought that because of the 'W' in 'West Bengal', Bengali MPs would get the opportunity to speak very late in Parliament. Consequently, some proposed 'Bengal' while others suggested 'Bangla'. Various debates took place, but ultimately, the name remained unchanged.”
He continued, “I am not even sure what difficulties the original name caused. Now, I hear it is being changed to just 'West Bengal'. In itself, there is nothing objectionable about the name 'West Bengal'. Although I was born in East Bengal, I came to West Bengal. This state raised me and gave me so much, so I am grateful to it. I have no objection to the name now and it can certainly continue. There is historical debate regarding Shyama Prasad's connection to West Bengal, and I do not wish to delve into that.”
According to him, the mere use of the name 'West Bengal' does not mean people will automatically think of Shyama Prasad, shed tears of devotion, or prostrate themselves in reverence.
“West Bengal' is just a name; it does not bear an inscription of Shyama Prasad's memory—there is no written record of it. Who would remind people of the history behind Shyama Prasad's role in this? It makes no sense. That said, the emotional attachment some hold towards him could be a reason for this naming choice. To me, 'West Bengal' does not seem like an objectionable name,” he added.
Political analyst Biswajit Das said, "This initiative to rename West Bengal is not the first of its kind. Various governments in the state have attempted to change the name in the past. We previously saw the Trinamool government, which has been in power for 15 years, attempting to rename the state 'Banga' or 'Bangla'. Their primary objective stemmed from the fact that in administrative contexts, the name 'West Bengal' meant they had to speak very late in the order of proceedings—or, in many instances, were unable to speak at all."
According to him, the task will be much easier now. With the arrival of a 'double-engine' government, there is a desire to propagate the ideals of Syama Prasad Mookerjee among the people of West Bengal, he added.
“Historically, Syama Prasad played the most pivotal role in the creation of this homeland—West Bengal—following the partition of Bengal. Furthermore, changing the English name from 'West Bengal' to 'Paschim Banga' would eliminate the need to scroll down to the letter 'W' in administrative lists. The name would appear under 'P', offering administrative convenience,” he pointed out.
The tug-of-war over renaming the state is not a recent phenomenon. It dates back to 1999 when, the Left Front government was in power. The government proposed renaming the state, primarily to facilitate administrative operations. Subsequently, a political shift occurred, and Mamata Banerjee’s government assumed power in 2011.
Initially, the government proposed changing the English name to 'Paschim Bango', but the Central government did not approve the proposal. Later, in 2016 and 2018, the then Trinamool government took fresh initiatives.
A new proposal was unanimously passed in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, suggesting the name be 'Bangla' in Bengali, 'Bengal' in English, and 'Bangal' in Hindi. Following its passage in the Assembly, the proposal was forwarded to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
However, the file remained stalled in Delhi for a long time, and ultimately, the Centre did not give its assent to that proposal either. According to experts, a state's name cannot be changed overnight simply by passing a resolution in the Legislative Assembly; it involves a lengthy constitutional process. Once a bill or resolution is passed in the Assembly, it is first sent to the Centre. It then moves through the Ministry of Home Affairs before finally reaching the President.
The name change will gain legal validity only after receiving the President's final approval and signature. The question now arises: will this name-related controversy, which has persisted for 27 years, finally come to a permanent end? Is the state truly set to be named ‘Paschim Banga’, or will the issue once again get stalled in political wrangling?
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