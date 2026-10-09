ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Revives Bid To Become 'Paschim Banga' for Alphabetical Clout; Will A 27-Year Debate Finally End?

Kolkata: A debate spanning 27 years has once again taken centre stage in West Bengal politics. The state government is taking steps to standardise the official English name of the state to 'Paschim Banga,' aligning it with the Bengali name.

Barring any unforeseen issues, a bill or proposal regarding this name change is set to be introduced in the upcoming session of the Legislative Assembly. The government's objective is to ensure that 'Paschim Banga' is used officially in English contexts, replacing 'West Bengal.'

Once passed by the Assembly, the bill will be sent to the Central government for final approval. The impetus for this name change is primarily administrative. For a long time, the English name 'West Bengal'—starting with the letter 'W'—has caused administrative frustration and complications.

In high-level meetings convened by the Central government or at pan-India forums, the state’s name appears at the very end of the list due to alphabetical ordering. Consequently, state representatives often get the opportunity to speak only at the very end.

This new initiative aims to resolve these long-standing administrative inconveniences. The government argues that changing the English name to 'Paschim Banga'—starting with the letter 'P'—would move the state significantly higher up the list in national rankings.

In this context, state BJP president Shamik Bhattacharya and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari have clearly voiced their support for introducing such a bill in the Assembly. Amidst the shifting political landscape, they stated, "It is necessary to ensure the use of the name 'Paschim Banga' in both English and Bengali. We are preparing to bring a bill to the Assembly regarding this matter."

In the past, during the tenure of the Trinamool Congress government, the BJP had vehemently opposed the proposed names 'Bangla' or 'Bengal.' However, given the current political equations, that earlier proposal is now being completely withdrawn. Instead, the current government has decided to stick with the name 'West Bengal'.

Expressing his views, educationist Pabitra Sarkar said, “I do not know why this is being done regarding 'West Bengal'. Previously, it was thought that because of the 'W' in 'West Bengal', Bengali MPs would get the opportunity to speak very late in Parliament. Consequently, some proposed 'Bengal' while others suggested 'Bangla'. Various debates took place, but ultimately, the name remained unchanged.”

He continued, “I am not even sure what difficulties the original name caused. Now, I hear it is being changed to just 'West Bengal'. In itself, there is nothing objectionable about the name 'West Bengal'. Although I was born in East Bengal, I came to West Bengal. This state raised me and gave me so much, so I am grateful to it. I have no objection to the name now and it can certainly continue. There is historical debate regarding Shyama Prasad's connection to West Bengal, and I do not wish to delve into that.”

According to him, the mere use of the name 'West Bengal' does not mean people will automatically think of Shyama Prasad, shed tears of devotion, or prostrate themselves in reverence.