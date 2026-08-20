ETV Bharat / state

Will 4% Reservation For Sportspersons In Govt Jobs Be A Gamechanger In Ladakh?

Srinagar: Ladakh has introduced a 4% horizontal reservation for outstanding sportspersons in direct recruitment to Group C government posts, marking a major policy shift aimed at encouraging sports as a viable career option in the Union Territory.

The decision, approved by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, is part of the newly notified Ladakh Sports Policy, 2026. The reservation applies to non-gazetted Group C posts under the Ladakh administration and will be available to eligible athletes who meet recruitment requirements, including qualifying examinations. Officials say the measure is intended to ensure that talented young people do not abandon sporting careers because of concerns about employment and financial stability.

The New Reservation System

The 4% quota has been introduced as a horizontal reservation. Unlike vertical reservations based on social categories such as Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes or Other Backward Classes, a horizontal reservation cuts across all categories.

This means a sportsperson selected under the quota will still be counted within his or her respective social category. The reservation functions in a manner similar to quotas provided for women, persons with disabilities and other special categories.

The policy creates a dedicated pathway for athletes to compete for a fixed share of government jobs while continuing to participate in the general recruitment process.

Announcing the reservation on Wednesday, LG Saxena described it as part of a broader effort to ensure that talented youth do not have to choose between sporting ambitions and financial security.

"The initiative is aimed at ensuring that no talented youth in Ladakh is forced to give up sporting aspirations because of the concerns about financial support or future employment, and that excellence in sports becomes a pathway to both pride and a secure career," he said.

Ladakh Women's Ice Hockey Foundation Team (Special Arrangement)

The LG added that the administration was creating an ecosystem where talent would be "recognised, nurtured and rewarded without financial burden on families" through reservation in government jobs, scholarships, cash incentives, infrastructure development, scientific coaching and career opportunities.

Who Qualifies As An Outstanding Sportsperson?

Under the notified rules, eligibility extends to athletes who have represented a state or the country in recognised national and international competitions.

The category includes medal winners in senior and junior national championships, Khelo India Youth Games participants above 18 years of age, medal winners in Khelo India Winter Games, Khelo India Para Games and Khelo India University Games. Athletes who have represented universities in recognised inter-university competitions are also eligible.

The administration has also included eligible chess players in line with provisions followed by the Department of Personnel and Training. To ensure transparency, a Sports Merit List will be prepared based on the highest sporting achievement of each applicant. International medals will carry the highest weightage, followed by achievements at national championships, National Games, university competitions and Khelo India events.

Why Is The Policy Significant For Ladakh?

Ladakh has produced athletes who have competed at national and international levels despite difficult terrain, harsh winters and limited sporting infrastructure. The region has gained recognition for winter sports such as ice hockey, ice skating and skiing, while athletes have also excelled in archery, athletics and martial arts. For many athletes, however, sporting success has not always translated into financial security.

Rinchen Dolma, president of the Ladakh Women's Ice Hockey Foundation, former captain of the Indian women's ice hockey team and the first Union Territory awardee in the sports category, described the reservation as an important step.

"I see the 4% reservation as a very positive step for sportspersons in Ladakh. It will give athletes greater confidence and job security, and I believe it can motivate more young people to take sports seriously and pursue it professionally," she told ETV Bharat. "For athletes, knowing that their hard work can lead to career opportunities is a great encouragement."