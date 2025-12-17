ETV Bharat / state

Wildlife Under Siege: Kabirdham Forests In Chhattisgarh Turn Into Poachers’ Den

Kawardha: A rise in poaching incidents is keeping the anti-poaching squad of the forest department in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district alarmed and busy. Officials are raising serious questions about the safety of wildlife and stepping up the forest surveillance mechanism. From endangered bison to leopard, wild animals are increasingly falling victim to illegal hunting, often through deadly electric traps laid inside forest areas.

In the latest incident at Motinpur beat of the Lohara forest range, the decomposed body of a four to five-year-old leopard was recovered. The carcass was found around 500 metres from human habitation, between Motinpur and Botesur villages. Officials estimate the leopard died 10 to 12 days ago.

Suspected electrocution

According to a preliminary investigation, the leopard may have died due to electrocution, a method increasingly used by poachers. "Leopard remains have been found in the Motinpur beat. One accused has been apprehended and GI wire recovered from his house. The investigation is ongoing," said DFO Nikhil Agarwal.

A dog squad and forensic team from Jungle Safari Raipur were rushed to the spot to examine the scene. Based on the dog squad’s tracking, Bishu Sahu, a resident of Motinpur, has been taken into custody. GI wire, believed to be used for illegal electric fencing, was recovered from his house. Following the incident, the beat guard has been suspended for negligence.