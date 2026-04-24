ETV Bharat / state

Wildlife Photographers' Delight: Why Is The Darter Called 'Snake Bird' At Rajasthan's Keoladeo National Park

Bharatpur: The Keoladeo National Park in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur becomes one of the most preferred spots for birdwatchers and wildlife photographers who wait patiently for one particular avian species to take flight. Sleek, stealthy and strikingly unusual, the Darter draws all attention the moment it emerges from the water.

Known popularly as the 'Snake Bird,' the Darter gets its nickname from its long, slender and highly flexible neck. When it swims, its body remains submerged, leaving only its snake-like neck and hood visible above the water. For an unsuspecting person, it can easily look like a snake gliding across the lake.

Wildlife Photographers' Delight: Why The Darter Is Called The Snake Bird At Rajasthan's Keoladeo National Park (ETV Bharat)

Naturalist Devendra Singh says the bird’s distinctive appearance and dramatic hunting style have made it a favourite among photographers from across India and abroad.

"The Darter is an underwater specialist, dives silently and moves with remarkable precision. Its long, sharp beak functions like a spear. The moment it spots a fish, it lunges forward and impales its prey in a fraction of a second," explains Singh.

The style in which the species conducts the entire act is nothing less than theatre. Once it emerges from the water, the bird tosses the fish into the air, catches it headfirst and then swallows it whole. "For wildlife photographers, this split-second sequence is what matters." he further states.