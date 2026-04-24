Wildlife Photographers' Delight: Why Is The Darter Called 'Snake Bird' At Rajasthan's Keoladeo National Park
With its snake-like neck, spear-shaped beak and dramatic fishing style, the Darter remains one of Keoladeo’s most captivating wetland predators.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
Bharatpur: The Keoladeo National Park in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur becomes one of the most preferred spots for birdwatchers and wildlife photographers who wait patiently for one particular avian species to take flight. Sleek, stealthy and strikingly unusual, the Darter draws all attention the moment it emerges from the water.
Known popularly as the 'Snake Bird,' the Darter gets its nickname from its long, slender and highly flexible neck. When it swims, its body remains submerged, leaving only its snake-like neck and hood visible above the water. For an unsuspecting person, it can easily look like a snake gliding across the lake.
Naturalist Devendra Singh says the bird’s distinctive appearance and dramatic hunting style have made it a favourite among photographers from across India and abroad.
"The Darter is an underwater specialist, dives silently and moves with remarkable precision. Its long, sharp beak functions like a spear. The moment it spots a fish, it lunges forward and impales its prey in a fraction of a second," explains Singh.
The style in which the species conducts the entire act is nothing less than theatre. Once it emerges from the water, the bird tosses the fish into the air, catches it headfirst and then swallows it whole. "For wildlife photographers, this split-second sequence is what matters." he further states.
Unlike most water birds, the Darter’s feathers are not waterproof, which is at times considered a flaw but in reality it helps the bird dive deeper and stay submerged while hunting.
As a result, its wings get soaked. To dry themselves, the Darters are frequently seen perched on tree branches, rocks, or along lake banks with their wings fully spread to get the sun's rays directly. It is one of the most beautiful sights at Keoladeo, say lensmen, who are regulars at the park.
Keoladeo National Park hosts a healthy Darter population which rises during winter. Their numbers rise to about 500 in the cool months and during the breeding season, around 200 nests are recorded within the park.
The species breeds locally, laying five to six eggs at a time. Nests are typically built on trees near marshes and water bodies, offering both protection and easy access to food. The Darter is important for the ecology as it helps regulate fish populations, particularly invasive predatory species.
Experts say Darters have helped control aggressive fish such as catfish, which can threaten smaller native species. "Along with cormorants, they help maintain aquatic biodiversity and ecological balance in the wetland ecosystem," they explain.
For visitors to Keoladeo, spotting a Darter makes their trip more memorable as they get to witness nature’s most efficient hunters in action.
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