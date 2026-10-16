ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: WII To Conduct First Nationwide Study Of All Bear Species in India

study is particularly significant for Uttarakhand, where human-bear conflict has become a serious concern, with attacks resulting in deaths and injuries. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) is set to undertake a nationwide study of all four bear species found in the country to assess their population, geographical distribution and changes in their presence over time. The study is expected to help identify areas where bears were previously recorded but are no longer being sighted, offering clues about possible changes in their habitats and the factors affecting their survival.

The proposed study is particularly significant for Uttarakhand, where human-bear conflict has become a serious concern, with attacks resulting in deaths and injuries. A better understanding of bear populations, their habitats and movement patterns could help authorities develop more effective conservation and conflict-prevention strategies.

The initiative will bring together information on all four species at the national level. Although earlier studies have examined bear populations and distribution in India, a comprehensive picture of their numbers and changes in their distribution has yet to emerge from the available scientific estimates.

Four Species, Different Habitats

Sloth Bear has a wider distribution, extending across parts of central India, the Western Ghats and the Himalayan foothills. (ETV Bharat)

India is home to four bear species:

The Himalayan Brown Bear: Primarily found in high-altitude areas of the northern Himalayas Asiatic Black Bear: Inhabits Himalayan forests and mountainous regions of northeastern India Sloth Bear: Has a wider distribution, extending across parts of central India, the Western Ghats and the Himalayan foothills. Sun Bear: Has a much more restricted recorded presence in India, with sightings reported from some areas of the Northeast.

Their geographical distributions and habitat requirements vary considerably.

The report identifies three species as occurring in Uttarakhand:

Sun Bear has a much more restricted recorded presence in India, with sightings reported from some areas of the Northeast (ETV Bharat)

the Himalayan brown bear, Asiatic black bear and Sloth bear.

Identifying Changes In Bear Distribution

The study will examine not only where bears are currently found but also areas where their presence was documented earlier and is no longer being recorded. Such changes could help researchers investigate the possible effects of habitat alteration, human activity, food availability and other environmental factors.

However, the absence of sightings does not necessarily mean a species has disappeared from an area. Systematic surveys and scientific evidence will be needed to establish whether its presence has genuinely declined.

Methods such as camera-trap analysis and the examination of indirect evidence, including footprints and faecal samples, can help researchers assess the presence and distribution of bears.