Uttarakhand: WII To Conduct First Nationwide Study Of All Bear Species in India
Wildlife Institute of India's study is expected to help identify areas where bears were previously recorded but are no longer being sighted, reports Naveen Uniyal.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Dehradun: The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) is set to undertake a nationwide study of all four bear species found in the country to assess their population, geographical distribution and changes in their presence over time. The study is expected to help identify areas where bears were previously recorded but are no longer being sighted, offering clues about possible changes in their habitats and the factors affecting their survival.
The proposed study is particularly significant for Uttarakhand, where human-bear conflict has become a serious concern, with attacks resulting in deaths and injuries. A better understanding of bear populations, their habitats and movement patterns could help authorities develop more effective conservation and conflict-prevention strategies.
The initiative will bring together information on all four species at the national level. Although earlier studies have examined bear populations and distribution in India, a comprehensive picture of their numbers and changes in their distribution has yet to emerge from the available scientific estimates.
Four Species, Different Habitats
India is home to four bear species:
- The Himalayan Brown Bear: Primarily found in high-altitude areas of the northern Himalayas
- Asiatic Black Bear: Inhabits Himalayan forests and mountainous regions of northeastern India
- Sloth Bear: Has a wider distribution, extending across parts of central India, the Western Ghats and the Himalayan foothills.
- Sun Bear: Has a much more restricted recorded presence in India, with sightings reported from some areas of the Northeast.
Their geographical distributions and habitat requirements vary considerably.
The report identifies three species as occurring in Uttarakhand:
- the Himalayan brown bear,
- Asiatic black bear and
- Sloth bear.
Identifying Changes In Bear Distribution
The study will examine not only where bears are currently found but also areas where their presence was documented earlier and is no longer being recorded. Such changes could help researchers investigate the possible effects of habitat alteration, human activity, food availability and other environmental factors.
However, the absence of sightings does not necessarily mean a species has disappeared from an area. Systematic surveys and scientific evidence will be needed to establish whether its presence has genuinely declined.
Methods such as camera-trap analysis and the examination of indirect evidence, including footprints and faecal samples, can help researchers assess the presence and distribution of bears.
Earlier research has also examined sloth bear habitats and conflicts with humans. Previous estimates cited in the report put the sloth bear population across the Indian subcontinent at approximately 20,000, although a comprehensive nationwide assessment of all four species remains an important research requirement.
Study Could Help Address Human-Bear Conflict
In Uttarakhand, encounters between bears and people have raised concerns over public safety, particularly in mountainous areas. The movement of people into forest areas, wildlife entering human settlements and changes in natural habitats can contribute to encounters between humans and bears.
More reliable information on bear distribution could help forest officials identify areas vulnerable to conflict, improve monitoring and develop timely warnings for local communities. The findings could also help identify habitats requiring conservation measures.
"The proposed project would provide an opportunity to assess the distribution of all four bear species on a wider scale. The findings could help determine where natural habitats need improvement and where human activities may be increasing the likelihood of conflict," Dr Ruchi Badola, a senior scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India, told ETV Bharat.
The study is expected to provide a broader scientific basis for bear conservation in India while helping authorities better understand and manage human-bear interactions in Uttarakhand.
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