Tragedy Averted As Wildlife Department Captures Mother Bear, Cub In Kashmir's Ganderbal
Wildlife Department had received complaints that a mother bear and a cub had strayed into residential areas, reports Firdous Ahmad Tantray.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
Ganderbal: The wildlife authorities in Ganderbal on Thursday night captured a mother bear and her cub in the Anderwan-Dardpora area of the central Kashmir district.
The capture of the animals averted a tragedy as the local people had complained to the Wildlife Department in Ganderbal that the animals were spotted in the residential neighbourhoods.
The animals were captured during a rescue operation that was carried out late last night.
According to officials, a team from the Wildlife Department carried out the rescue operation “after making necessary arrangements”. Officials said that they had installed the traps to capture the animals.
Shabir Ahmad Khan, In-charge of the Wildlife Control Room, Wayil Ganderbal, was associated with the rescue operation.
Residents had earlier sought that their lives be safeguarded and demanded that steps should be taken to avert the risk of man-animal conflict in the area. The mother bear and her cub were spotted in the Anderwan-Dardpora area some four days back.
In Ganderbal district, several incidents of wildlife animals straying into residential areas have been reported.
Earlier, a few days back, a bear was spotted in Gutlibagh while a leopard was seen in another area of Zazuna in Ganderbal.
In the recent past, four people have been injured in the incidents of man-animal conflict in the district.
Experts have attributed the rise in incidents of wildlife animals straying into human habitations to the shrinking habitat of the animals.
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