ETV Bharat / state

Tragedy Averted As Wildlife Department Captures Mother Bear, Cub In Kashmir's Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The wildlife authorities in Ganderbal on Thursday night captured a mother bear and her cub in the Anderwan-Dardpora area of the central Kashmir district.

The capture of the animals averted a tragedy as the local people had complained to the Wildlife Department in Ganderbal that the animals were spotted in the residential neighbourhoods.

The animals were captured during a rescue operation that was carried out late last night.

According to officials, a team from the Wildlife Department carried out the rescue operation “after making necessary arrangements”. Officials said that they had installed the traps to capture the animals.

Shabir Ahmad Khan, In-charge of the Wildlife Control Room, Wayil Ganderbal, was associated with the rescue operation.

Residents had earlier sought that their lives be safeguarded and demanded that steps should be taken to avert the risk of man-animal conflict in the area. The mother bear and her cub were spotted in the Anderwan-Dardpora area some four days back.