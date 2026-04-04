Wildlife At Uttarakhand's Rajaji National Park Turns Nomadic As Animals Venture Beyond State Borders
The move is seen as an indicator of improved forest management and a safe environment for wildlife, reports Naveen Uniyal.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Dehradun: Wildlife at Uttarakhand's renowned Rajaji National Park seem to have taken the song in the Abhishek Bachchan-Kareena Kapoor starrer film Refugee 'Panchi nadiyan pawan ke jhonke, koi sarhad na inhe roke(Birds, rivers, and gusts of wind—no borders can ever hold them back” too seriously. Wild animals here are now venturing beyond the state's borders, reaching not only into Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh but extending as far as Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. On one hand, this trend signals a healthier environment within the forests for these animals; on the other, it underscores the significance of Rajaji National Park in enriching the biodiversity of neighboring states.
Here is an exclusive report by ETV Bharat's about the special wildlife event.
Rajaji National Park's Wildlife Turns Nomadic
The territory of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve stretches across Uttarakhand, spanning from Dehradun to Haridwar. Although geographically confined within the state's boundaries, the movement of its resident wildlife is being recorded far beyond these borders as per officials. ETV Bharat has learnt that numerous instances have come to light where wild animals, having left the forests of Rajaji, have traveled as far as Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.
Given that the Rajaji Tiger Reserve shares a contiguous border with Uttar Pradesh, the movement of wildlife into that state has become an almost routine occurrence.
Rajaji Tiger Reserve Emerges As A Wildlife Epicenter
In essence, the Rajaji Tiger Reserve is gradually evolving into a veritable epicenter for wildlife within the surrounding forest landscape. The reserve is home to a substantial population of tigers, leopards, and Asian elephants. In addition, wildlife species such as the Chital, Sambar, Barking Deer (Kakad), and other deer varieties are found here in significant numbers. Moreover, the area is home to several rare and fascinating bird species, which further enrich the region's biodiversity.
Wandering Wildlife Strengthens, Balances The Ecosystem
Wildlife experts believe that when a forest's ecosystem is robust and balanced, its resident animals naturally tend to wander into new territories. This very phenomenon is currently being observed in the Rajaji Tiger Reserve.
Here, the wildlife is moving towards neighboring forests in search of food, breeding grounds, or new territories. Since state boundaries hold no significance for wildlife, they are able to move effortlessly from one state to another through natural corridors and forest tracts.
The movement of tigers, leopards, and elephants from the Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh has long been a documented phenomenon. However, in recent years, the scope of this movement appears to be expanding even further. Now, various wild animals are reaching as far as the forests of Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. In some instances, reports have even emerged of herds of elephants moving towards Jammu and Kashmir.
Elephant Herd Spotted At Himachal Border
Recently, reports surfaced indicating that a herd of elephants had moved from the Asharodi area of Dehradun towards Himachal Pradesh. This was not the first time such an occurrence had taken place; records of elephants and other wildlife reaching Himachal and Haryana have surfaced on numerous occasions in the past. This clearly demonstrates that the influence of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve is no longer confined solely to Uttarakhand.
Officials Cite This as a Sign of a Safe Environment
According to Ranjan Kumar Mishra, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) for the Uttarakhand Forest Department, the development serves as an indicator of improved forest management and a safe environment for wildlife. He asserted that when wild animals are able to move from one forest to another without hindrance, it signifies that the natural corridors connecting these areas remain active and secure. This constitutes a positive sign from the perspective of wildlife conservation.
"This movement fosters biodiversity within the forests of neighboring states as well. When animals migrate from one region to another, it strengthens the local ecosystem and aids in maintaining the balance of wildlife populations,” Mishra said.
Delhi-Dehradun Elevated Road Provides Safe Passage For Wildlife
Meanwhile, the construction of the Delhi-Dehradun Elevated Road has also opened up new possibilities for wildlife. Thanks to this elevated road—constructed in the Asharodi area—crossing the road has now become significantly easier for wild animals compared to the past.
Previously, due to vehicles speeding along this route, traversing from one forest to another posed a hazardous risk for wildlife. Now, following the construction of the elevated road, wildlife are able to move about with ease through the natural corridor established beneath it. This has not only reduced the risk of wildlife fatalities in road accidents but has also enabled their unimpeded movement across the forests.
Experts Highlight Significance Of Long-Distance Wildlife Movement
Wildlife experts believe that when animal populations in a specific region begin to rise, or when pressure on food resources intensifies, the animals naturally tend to migrate toward new territories. It is for this very reason that numerous wildlife species from the Rajaji Tiger Reserve are now venturing beyond Uttar Pradesh, reaching as far as the forests of Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.
Uttarakhand’s Rajaji Tiger Reserve Assumes Critical Importance
In essence, the Rajaji Tiger Reserve is now playing a pivotal role—not merely for the state of Uttarakhand, but for the entire forest ecosystem of North India. The increasing movement of wildlife observed here serves as a clear indication that if forests are kept secure and interconnected, wildlife conservation efforts can prove to be far more effective. This is precisely why the Rajaji Tiger Reserve is currently seen playing a crucial role in bolstering the biodiversity of several neighboring states.