ETV Bharat / state

Wildlife At Uttarakhand's Rajaji National Park Turns Nomadic As Animals Venture Beyond State Borders

An elephant inside the Rajaji National Park in Uttarakhand ( Photo Courtesy: Uttarakhand Forest Department )

Dehradun: Wildlife at Uttarakhand's renowned Rajaji National Park seem to have taken the song in the Abhishek Bachchan-Kareena Kapoor starrer film Refugee 'Panchi nadiyan pawan ke jhonke, koi sarhad na inhe roke(Birds, rivers, and gusts of wind—no borders can ever hold them back” too seriously. Wild animals here are now venturing beyond the state's borders, reaching not only into Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh but extending as far as Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. On one hand, this trend signals a healthier environment within the forests for these animals; on the other, it underscores the significance of Rajaji National Park in enriching the biodiversity of neighboring states. Here is an exclusive report by ETV Bharat's about the special wildlife event. Rajaji National Park's Wildlife Turns Nomadic The territory of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve stretches across Uttarakhand, spanning from Dehradun to Haridwar. Although geographically confined within the state's boundaries, the movement of its resident wildlife is being recorded far beyond these borders as per officials. ETV Bharat has learnt that numerous instances have come to light where wild animals, having left the forests of Rajaji, have traveled as far as Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. A herd of elephants inside the Rajaji National Park in Uttarakhand (Photo Courtesy: Uttarakhand Forest Department) Given that the Rajaji Tiger Reserve shares a contiguous border with Uttar Pradesh, the movement of wildlife into that state has become an almost routine occurrence. Rajaji Tiger Reserve Emerges As A Wildlife Epicenter In essence, the Rajaji Tiger Reserve is gradually evolving into a veritable epicenter for wildlife within the surrounding forest landscape. The reserve is home to a substantial population of tigers, leopards, and Asian elephants. In addition, wildlife species such as the Chital, Sambar, Barking Deer (Kakad), and other deer varieties are found here in significant numbers. Moreover, the area is home to several rare and fascinating bird species, which further enrich the region's biodiversity. Nilgai inside the Rajaji National Park in Uttarakhand (Photo Courtesy: Uttarakhand Forest Department) Wandering Wildlife Strengthens, Balances The Ecosystem Wildlife experts believe that when a forest's ecosystem is robust and balanced, its resident animals naturally tend to wander into new territories. This very phenomenon is currently being observed in the Rajaji Tiger Reserve. A herd of deer inside the Rajaji National Park in Uttarakhand (Photo Courtesy: Uttarakhand Forest Department)