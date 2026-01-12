ETV Bharat / state

Wildlife And Migratory Birds At Rollapadu And Nelapattu Sanctuaries In Andhra Pradesh Beckon Visitors

Nandikotkur/Tirupati: Wildlife and migratory birds beckon visitors to their winter abodes in Andhra Pradesh during the cold weather, particularly the days around Sakranthi.

Imagine seeing blackbucks leaping right before your eyes or sighting rare foreign birds soaring overhead. One can also witness bustling packs of wolves and foxes amid the golden grasslands stretching as far as the eye can see. These descriptions are reminiscent of the South African savannas, but one can actually witness these things at the Rollapadu wildlife sanctuary.

Forest Department officials say that children visiting here during the Sankranthi holidays are sure to experience both recreation and education. There is a chance to see the migratory birds before they return to their native lands in March.

This sanctuary was established in 1988 near Rollapadu in Miduturu mandal for the conservation of the Great Indian Bustard, which was spotted six years ago. The exhibition of illustrations explaining this bird is quite impressive.

A total of 202 species of birds, including migratory birds from various countries, 21 species of mammals, 27 species of reptiles, nine species of amphibians, 62 species of butterflies and eight species of dragonflies have been identified in this sanctuary.

The Forest Department staff take visitors on a safari showing them the animals and birds in the sanctuary firsthand and explaining their way of life.

Besides various birds, blackbucks, wolves and foxes can be viewed up close. A knowledge centre explaining the uniqueness of this forest has been set up showcasing the lifestyle of birds and wildlife. A special board has been installed, allowing the visitors to hear the sounds of various birds by pressing a button. Two tall watchtowers have been erected here that offer a panoramic view of the plains around.

Every year, 34 species of birds migrate to this sanctuary from Europe, Russia, Mongolia, Siberia and other places. They stay until February and return to their native countries when the summer heat intensifies. Recently, species such as the Laggar Falcon, Montagu's Harrier, Peregrine Falcon, Greater Spotted Eagle, Booted Eagle and Pallid Harrier have arrived here. They are likely to begin their return journey in March. Visitors who come now have the opportunity to see them.

Four rooms and a dormitory have been made available for tourist accommodation at the sanctuary, and bookings can be made on the website nstr.co.in. Those who book through this website are provided free meals and a safari.

The safari cost is Rs 1000 for two people and Rs 300 for each additional person. Children accompanying adults are taken free of charge. If children come in a group, the cost for one safari is Rs 1000, where around 15 people can be accommodated in one vehicle. Discounts are offered from Monday to Thursday.