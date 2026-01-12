Wildlife And Migratory Birds At Rollapadu And Nelapattu Sanctuaries In Andhra Pradesh Beckon Visitors
Children visiting here during the Sankranthi holidays are sure to experience both recreation and education.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Nandikotkur/Tirupati: Wildlife and migratory birds beckon visitors to their winter abodes in Andhra Pradesh during the cold weather, particularly the days around Sakranthi.
Imagine seeing blackbucks leaping right before your eyes or sighting rare foreign birds soaring overhead. One can also witness bustling packs of wolves and foxes amid the golden grasslands stretching as far as the eye can see. These descriptions are reminiscent of the South African savannas, but one can actually witness these things at the Rollapadu wildlife sanctuary.
Forest Department officials say that children visiting here during the Sankranthi holidays are sure to experience both recreation and education. There is a chance to see the migratory birds before they return to their native lands in March.
This sanctuary was established in 1988 near Rollapadu in Miduturu mandal for the conservation of the Great Indian Bustard, which was spotted six years ago. The exhibition of illustrations explaining this bird is quite impressive.
A total of 202 species of birds, including migratory birds from various countries, 21 species of mammals, 27 species of reptiles, nine species of amphibians, 62 species of butterflies and eight species of dragonflies have been identified in this sanctuary.
The Forest Department staff take visitors on a safari showing them the animals and birds in the sanctuary firsthand and explaining their way of life.
Besides various birds, blackbucks, wolves and foxes can be viewed up close. A knowledge centre explaining the uniqueness of this forest has been set up showcasing the lifestyle of birds and wildlife. A special board has been installed, allowing the visitors to hear the sounds of various birds by pressing a button. Two tall watchtowers have been erected here that offer a panoramic view of the plains around.
Every year, 34 species of birds migrate to this sanctuary from Europe, Russia, Mongolia, Siberia and other places. They stay until February and return to their native countries when the summer heat intensifies. Recently, species such as the Laggar Falcon, Montagu's Harrier, Peregrine Falcon, Greater Spotted Eagle, Booted Eagle and Pallid Harrier have arrived here. They are likely to begin their return journey in March. Visitors who come now have the opportunity to see them.
Four rooms and a dormitory have been made available for tourist accommodation at the sanctuary, and bookings can be made on the website nstr.co.in. Those who book through this website are provided free meals and a safari.
The safari cost is Rs 1000 for two people and Rs 300 for each additional person. Children accompanying adults are taken free of charge. If children come in a group, the cost for one safari is Rs 1000, where around 15 people can be accommodated in one vehicle. Discounts are offered from Monday to Thursday.
The second place, offering a view of the migratory birds, is the Nelapattu bird sanctuary. It is offering a visual treat to the visitors during the Flamingo Festival being held in Sullurpeta. The birds are known to come here after travelling thousands of kilometers for finding a mate, building a nest, breeding and then flying back with their offspring.
While flamingos are a visual delight at Pulicat Lake, it is the Grey Pelican that dominates the Nelapatu sanctuary. These birds, which are on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) red list of endangered species, are the main attraction here.
They arrive here in October and thereafter choose their partners. After mating, they build nests on Barringtonia trees where they lay eggs. The parent birds provide special training to the chicks born in Nelapattu. They teach them all the skills like swimming, hunting fish and flying in the air.
By April, the chicks reach a stage where they can fly independently. It is then that all the birds, along with their offspring, begin their journey back to their native countries.
Experts say that the trees growing in the water here act as a protective shield for the birds. The dense foliage provides a suitable environment for building nests.
The nearby forest area is filled with evergreen shrubs, providing an abundant supply of twigs needed for building nests.
The nearby Pulicat Lake, coastline and the agricultural fields provide an abundant supply of food such as fish, frogs, snakes and insects.
Forest Range Officer (FRO) Soujanya explained, "In Nelapattu, the Forest Department staff is taking stringent measures to prevent human intervention and noise pollution. This season, birds like the White Ibis and Cormorant have already laid eggs twice. This is the perfect time for tourists to observe the birds."
Officials disclosed that at present, there are around 20,000 adult birds along with 10,000 chicks in the area.
