Wildfires Engulf Jammu Forests, Officials Struggle to Control Blaze
Jammu’s forests face massive fires across multiple districts, causing extensive damage to vegetation and wildlife, with causes linked to heat, electric wires, and possible arson.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 29, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Jammu: A massive fire has engulfed the forest areas of the Jammu region, causing major damage to vegetation and resulting in the death of wild animals, officials said.
Currently, forest fires are blazing in the Bafliaz area of Poonch district, while Rajouri, Nowshera, and the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district are also experiencing extensive fires. In the Chowki Chaura and Pallanwala forests of Jammu district, several areas have been damaged by fire.
The fire has also engulfed forests of Udhampur, Reasi and Ramban districts, and it keeps spreading to different areas.
The Forest Department has been unable to control the fire incidents, and officials have not yet determined the exact causes. Some officials believe that rising temperatures have ignited fires in certain areas, but the primary causes are thought to be overheating electric wires and deliberate setting of vegetation on fire by people.
Last year, similar fires engulfed forests across all 10 districts of the Jammu Division, with over 500 fire incidents recorded in the Chenab circle and Rajouri-Poonch range alone during the winter season. In Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts, around 550 such incidents were recorded in which around 743 hectares of forest area were damaged.
The total forest cover in Jammu and Kashmir is 20,194 square kilometres, which includes 12,066 square kilometres in the Jammu region and 8,128 square kilometres in the Kashmir region.
In the Ladakh Union territory, the total forest cover is 36 square kilometres. The forest cover includes 1,075 square kilometres of Deodar, 1,825 square kilometres of Chir, 1,969 square kilometres of Kail, 3,401 square kilometres of Fir and 10,075 square kilometres of other categories.
Despite repeated attempts, forest department officials weren't available for comments.
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