ETV Bharat / state

Wildfires Engulf Jammu Forests, Officials Struggle to Control Blaze

Jammu: A massive fire has engulfed the forest areas of the Jammu region, causing major damage to vegetation and resulting in the death of wild animals, officials said.

Currently, forest fires are blazing in the Bafliaz area of Poonch district, while Rajouri, Nowshera, and the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district are also experiencing extensive fires. In the Chowki Chaura and Pallanwala forests of Jammu district, several areas have been damaged by fire.

The fire has also engulfed forests of Udhampur, Reasi and Ramban districts, and it keeps spreading to different areas.

The Forest Department has been unable to control the fire incidents, and officials have not yet determined the exact causes. Some officials believe that rising temperatures have ignited fires in certain areas, but the primary causes are thought to be overheating electric wires and deliberate setting of vegetation on fire by people.