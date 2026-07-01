ETV Bharat / state

Wild Tusker Gets Stuck In Railway Barricade While Searching Food In Karnataka Village; Rescued

Ramanagara: A wild elephant trapped in the railway barricade while trying to stray into crop fields from the forest area in search of food in Karnataka's Ramanagara was rescued by forest officials after hours of hectic efforts on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Arekoppa village in Kanakapura taluk of Bengaluru South district where the jumbo was trapped between the metal pillars of the barricade. The village is located on the edge of the Muggur forest in the Cauvery Wildlife Zone. In recent days, it is common for wildlife to enter the forest in search of food and water.

The jumbo that tried to come out of the Muggur forest area got stuck between the pillars of the railway barricade built to stop elephants from crossing. The elephant was unable to get out of the pillar. After trying for a long time, the elephant got tired and lay down there according to locals.

Hearing the elephant's screams, local villagers rushed to the spot and immediately informed the forest department officials of the Cauvery Wildlife Division. After two hours of continuous efforts, the forest officials succeeded in bringing the elephant out of the barricade.