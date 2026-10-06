Wild Monkey Menace Disrupts Life in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur District
The monkeys are emerging from nearby forest areas and venturing into residential neighbourhoods
Published : October 6, 2026 at 10:24 PM IST
MCB: Residents of Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district in Chhattisgarh are struggling with wild monkeys, who enter residential areas. The problem is severe in Gelhapani area of Ward 9 under Chirmiri Municipality, where groups of monkeys are frequently entering homes and shops.
The monkeys are emerging from nearby forest areas and venturing into residential neighbourhoods. Shopkeepers in the area have been forced to keep sticks with them and stay alert outside their shops to prevent the animals from entering.
Residents said large groups of monkeys visit Gelhapani almost every day, with some groups numbering between 100 and 150. According to locals, the monkeys enter homes and take prepared food kept in kitchens. If they find an open door, they enter houses, scatter household items and sometimes damage property.
Residents say children and elderly people are vulnerable. Monkeys have snatched belongings from children walking along the roads after attacking or chasing them. This has raised concerns among parents, with some saying they are now reluctant to send young children to the market alone.
Locals also say that several people have been injured in monkey attacks and that incidents of people being bitten are being reported regularly. Residents say that the increasing interaction between humans and monkeys could lead to more serious incidents.
The monkey problem has also affected local businesses. According to shopkeepers, groups of monkeys climb onto shop roofs, sometimes damaging them, and enter shops when they get an opportunity. They take food and other items before fleeing.
Shopkeepers said it has become difficult to operate their businesses without keeping sticks nearby. The constant presence of monkeys is also causing financial losses when goods are damaged or taken away.
The situation has also affected women's movement in the area. Some women are avoiding going to the market alone because of fears of being attacked or bitten. Residents say the problem has now become a matter of public safety.
Families across the locality are finding it difficult to protect food and household items, while parents are concerned about allowing children to go outside.
Residents said they have repeatedly informed the Forest Department and local administration about the monkey menace and have submitted complaints, but a permanent solution has yet to be found.
They have demanded that the monkeys be safely captured without harming them and relocated to a suitable forest area to reduce the possibility of human-wildlife conflict.
"If the number of monkeys continues to increase, it has become difficult to leave our houses open. We are afraid to send young children to the market alone, and women's movement has also been affected. Monkeys are biting people regularly. The Forest Department should take action,” said Vicky Ahmed, a local resident.
"The monkey menace in Gelhapani has increased. Large numbers of monkeys enter the area every day. They enter houses, take food and other items and sometimes damage property. The Forest Department has been informed several times and applications have also been submitted, but the problem has not been resolved,” said Harsh Goyal, another local resident.
Tikam Singh, Forest Range Officer, Chirmiri, said a Forest Department team visited Gelhapani after receiving information about the monkey problem and inspected the area. He said officials are monitoring the movement of the monkeys and that necessary action would be taken according to regulations.
The department has also appealed to residents to maintain a safe distance from the animals and immediately report any incidents to Forest Department officials.
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