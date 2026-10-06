ETV Bharat / state

Wild Monkey Menace Disrupts Life in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur District

MCB: Residents of Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district in Chhattisgarh are struggling with wild monkeys, who enter residential areas. The problem is severe in Gelhapani area of Ward 9 under Chirmiri Municipality, where groups of monkeys are frequently entering homes and shops.

The monkeys are emerging from nearby forest areas and venturing into residential neighbourhoods. Shopkeepers in the area have been forced to keep sticks with them and stay alert outside their shops to prevent the animals from entering.

Residents said large groups of monkeys visit Gelhapani almost every day, with some groups numbering between 100 and 150. According to locals, the monkeys enter homes and take prepared food kept in kitchens. If they find an open door, they enter houses, scatter household items and sometimes damage property.

Residents say children and elderly people are vulnerable. Monkeys have snatched belongings from children walking along the roads after attacking or chasing them. This has raised concerns among parents, with some saying they are now reluctant to send young children to the market alone.

Locals also say that several people have been injured in monkey attacks and that incidents of people being bitten are being reported regularly. Residents say that the increasing interaction between humans and monkeys could lead to more serious incidents.

The monkey problem has also affected local businesses. According to shopkeepers, groups of monkeys climb onto shop roofs, sometimes damaging them, and enter shops when they get an opportunity. They take food and other items before fleeing.

Shopkeepers said it has become difficult to operate their businesses without keeping sticks nearby. The constant presence of monkeys is also causing financial losses when goods are damaged or taken away.

The situation has also affected women's movement in the area. Some women are avoiding going to the market alone because of fears of being attacked or bitten. Residents say the problem has now become a matter of public safety.