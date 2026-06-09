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Tamil Nadu: After 300 KM Journey, Wild Gaur Safely Released Into Reserve Forest In Dindigul

Nearly 100 forest personnel carried out a first-of-its-kind operation to safely relocate a wandering gaur back to suitable habitat.

Wild Gaur
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 9, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST

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Updated : June 9, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST

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Chennai: An 800-kg wild gaur that wandered more than 300 kilometres from the forests of Tiruchirappalli to the coastal region of Pamban has been successfully released into a reserve forest in Dindigul following a month-long tracking and translocation operation by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department.

Tamil Nadu Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Supriya Sahu, in a post on X, said that the gaur spent nearly a month moving through human-dominated landscapes despite repeated efforts by forest personnel to guide it back to suitable habitat.

"An 800-kg wild gaur walked more than 300 km across Tamil Nadu, from the forests of Trichy to the shores of Pamban. What followed was one of the most complex wildlife operations undertaken in the state. After a month of tracking the animal through human-dominated landscapes, and when all efforts to guide it back to suitable habitat failed, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department carried out the state's first long-distance gaur translocation," she said.

The operation involved nearly 100 personnel, including experienced veterinarians, wildlife trackers and forest officials. The team tranquilised the wild animal and completed a 13-hour capture operation before transporting it for nearly nine hours to a reserve forest in Dindigul district.

"Nearly 100 personnel, including expert veterinarians and trackers, worked in challenging coastal terrain to safely tranquillise, transport and release the animal in a Reserve Forest in Dindigul after a 13-hour capture operation and a 9-hour journey," she added.

Sahu said that translocating a gaur is considered one of the most difficult wildlife management tasks.

She said, "Translocating a gaur is among the most challenging wildlife management tasks. This successful operation marks a significant milestone in conflict mitigation and wildlife management, while providing valuable lessons for future human-wildlife conflict situations. Kudos to the entire team."

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Last Updated : June 9, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST

TAGGED:

WILD GAUR TRANSLOCATION
DINDIGUL RESERVE FOREST
HUMAN WILDLIFE CONFLICT
TAMIL NADU FOREST DEPARTMENT
TAMIL NADU GAUR RELOCATION

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