ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: After 300 KM Journey, Wild Gaur Safely Released Into Reserve Forest In Dindigul

Chennai: An 800-kg wild gaur that wandered more than 300 kilometres from the forests of Tiruchirappalli to the coastal region of Pamban has been successfully released into a reserve forest in Dindigul following a month-long tracking and translocation operation by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department.

Tamil Nadu Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Supriya Sahu, in a post on X, said that the gaur spent nearly a month moving through human-dominated landscapes despite repeated efforts by forest personnel to guide it back to suitable habitat.

"An 800-kg wild gaur walked more than 300 km across Tamil Nadu, from the forests of Trichy to the shores of Pamban. What followed was one of the most complex wildlife operations undertaken in the state. After a month of tracking the animal through human-dominated landscapes, and when all efforts to guide it back to suitable habitat failed, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department carried out the state's first long-distance gaur translocation," she said.