Wild Elephant Rescued From Open Well In Ranchi After 3-Hour Joint Operation
Upon receiving the alarm, forest officials rushed to the site with the necessary equipment and two JCB machines to launch a rescue operation.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 12:51 AM IST
Ranchi: Herds of wild elephants have been venturing out of the forests and roaming rural areas across several districts of Jharkhand, including the capital, Ranchi, creating panic among people and alarm among forest officials.
Locals said they are facing the menace in many areas of Ranchi. These elephants, which are straying from the forest, are also becoming victims of accidents. Late Sunday night, a wild elephant fell into an open well in Jariya Mangra Toli village, located in the Lapung block of Ranchi.
Sukhdev Mahto, a villager, said he raised an alarm after noticing a herd of elephants that had arrived near the village in search of food. While moving in the dark, one elephant lost its way and fell into an old, kaccha well. Upon hearing the elephant's loud trumpeting coming from the well, villagers rushed to the scene.
Recognising the gravity of the situation, they immediately informed the Forest Department officials. Upon receiving the alarm, a departmental team rushed to the site with necessary equipment and two JCB machines to launch a rescue operation.
The rescue team carefully excavated the edge of the well to create an exit path. After an operation lasting approximately three hours, the elephant was safely pulled out. Once out, the elephant paused briefly before returning to the forest. Forest Department officials said that the rescue operation was successful largely due to timely information and the cooperation of the villagers.