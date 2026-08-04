ETV Bharat / state

Wild Elephant Rescued From Open Well In Ranchi After 3-Hour Joint Operation

Ranchi: Herds of wild elephants have been venturing out of the forests and roaming rural areas across several districts of Jharkhand, including the capital, Ranchi, creating panic among people and alarm among forest officials.

Locals said they are facing the menace in many areas of Ranchi. These elephants, which are straying from the forest, are also becoming victims of accidents. Late Sunday night, a wild elephant fell into an open well in Jariya Mangra Toli village, located in the Lapung block of Ranchi.

Sukhdev Mahto, a villager, said he raised an alarm after noticing a herd of elephants that had arrived near the village in search of food. While moving in the dark, one elephant lost its way and fell into an old, kaccha well. Upon hearing the elephant's loud trumpeting coming from the well, villagers rushed to the scene.