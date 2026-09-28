ETV Bharat / state

Wild Elephant Kills Elderly Man During Morning Walk In Bengaluru

The wild elephant captured in the CCTV footage ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, a 60-year-old man was killed after being attacked by a wild elephant while out on his morning walk on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday morning, police said. The deceased, identified as Nagaraju, a resident of Anchepalya on Mysore Road, was walking around 5:30 AM near his home when the elephant approached and attacked him.

According to police, locals rushed Nagaraju to a nearby private hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Officials said that a Forest Department team is currently working to capture the elephant. Karnataka Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy stated that appropriate measures would be taken to prevent such incidents in the future and announced that compensation of Rs 20 lakh would be provided to the family of the deceased.