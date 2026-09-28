Wild Elephant Kills Elderly Man During Morning Walk In Bengaluru
Nagaraju was rushed to the hospital by local residents but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, a 60-year-old man was killed after being attacked by a wild elephant while out on his morning walk on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday morning, police said. The deceased, identified as Nagaraju, a resident of Anchepalya on Mysore Road, was walking around 5:30 AM near his home when the elephant approached and attacked him.
According to police, locals rushed Nagaraju to a nearby private hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Officials said that a Forest Department team is currently working to capture the elephant.
Karnataka Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy stated that appropriate measures would be taken to prevent such incidents in the future and announced that compensation of Rs 20 lakh would be provided to the family of the deceased.
The incident has caused concern among residents of the area, which has thousands of houses and witnesses considerable movement of people during the wee hours.
Locals have alleged that although there had been reports of wild animal movement in the area over the past few days, Forest Department officials have not taken any precautionary measures. The locals have expressed outrage, stating that official negligence was the cause of Nagaraju's death, and have demanded that the minister visit the site and assure them that appropriate action will be taken. The officials have not given any statement regarding the allegations yet.
Read More