Wild Elephant Electrocuted After Electric Pole Falls In Coimbatore

Coimbatore: A male wild elephant died of electrocution after an electric pole fell on it near Thondamuthur in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district on Thursday.

Forest department officials said the elephant, aged around 25 years, had escaped from the Kuppepalayam forest area near Thondamuthur and entered the farmland of a local named Nagarajan. The tusker was trying to cross over to the adjacent field when it leaned on an electric pole, newly installed along a public road, and the powerline fell on it. The animal got entangled in the live wire and died on the spot.

This morning, when Nagarajan's family came out of the house, they found power cables trapped under the carcass of the elephant and informed the Boluvampatti forest department. Soon Boluvampatti forest warden Jayachandran and District Forest Officer Jayaraj reached the spot and investigations were launched. Officials have initiated steps to conduct a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. Further investigations are underway, they added.