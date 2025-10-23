Wild Elephant Electrocuted After Electric Pole Falls In Coimbatore
Forest officials said steps have been initiated to conduct a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of the elephant's death and further investigation is underway.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 3:46 PM IST
Coimbatore: A male wild elephant died of electrocution after an electric pole fell on it near Thondamuthur in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district on Thursday.
Forest department officials said the elephant, aged around 25 years, had escaped from the Kuppepalayam forest area near Thondamuthur and entered the farmland of a local named Nagarajan. The tusker was trying to cross over to the adjacent field when it leaned on an electric pole, newly installed along a public road, and the powerline fell on it. The animal got entangled in the live wire and died on the spot.
This morning, when Nagarajan's family came out of the house, they found power cables trapped under the carcass of the elephant and informed the Boluvampatti forest department. Soon Boluvampatti forest warden Jayachandran and District Forest Officer Jayaraj reached the spot and investigations were launched. Officials have initiated steps to conduct a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. Further investigations are underway, they added.
According to forest officials, more than 50 wild elephants are camped in the forest areas of Madukkarai, Sadivayal, Thondamuthur, Maruthamalai and Thadakam in the foothills of the Western Ghats in Coimbatore. Since these areas are located adjacent to Kerala forests, elephants often travel from here to Tamil Nadu forests, and vice versa. Elephants usually enter the villages adjacent to the forest area at night in search of food and water. Alleging fatal attacks and widespread crop destruction, farmers in these areas have been demanding relocation of elephants for a long time.
Last week, a male wild elephant, named Rolex, which was roaming around Thondamuthur area, was captured by the forest department after administering an anesthetic and kept in a wooden cage at the Topslip Varagaliar Elephant Camp of the Anaimalai Tiger Reserve. Forest department officials said the animal will be released in another forest area after a few weeks.
