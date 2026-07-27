ETV Bharat / state

Wild Elephant Electrocuted By Illegally Powered High-Voltage Electric Fence In Coimbatore

Coimbatore: A wild elephant was electrocuted after getting caught in an allegedly illegally erected high-voltage electric fence around a banana plantation in the Sirumugai area near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district on Sunday night.

The incident occurred in Vedar Colony, where a banana plantation is being cultivated on a leased land. According to the Forest Department, the elephant had reportedly strayed out of the forest in search of food before entering the agricultural plantation.

The Sirumugai region, located close to the forest areas of the Sirumugai Wildlife Sanctuary, is home to a large population of wild elephants and other wildlife, including gaur, leopards, tigers, bears, deer, wild boars and wild dogs (dholes).

Wild elephants and other animals frequently venture out of the forest, particularly at night, in search of food and water. They often enter agricultural fields located along the forest fringes, resulting in crop damage and increasing the possibility of human-wildlife conflict.

According to the Forest Department, a male elephant entered the plantation late on July 26 and came into contact with a high-voltage electric fence allegedly erected illegally around the property. The elephant was reportedly electrocuted and died on the spot.

Forest officials from Sirumugai rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. A preliminary investigation reportedly found electrocution as reason for death.

The Forest Department subsequently arrested the plantation owner, Kumar, and Bhagyaraj, who had reportedly leased the land for cultivation. Both are being questioned as part of the investigation into the alleged illegal use of electricity to prevent wild animals from entering the plantation.