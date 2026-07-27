Wild Elephant Electrocuted By Illegally Powered High-Voltage Electric Fence In Coimbatore
The male elephant had reportedly strayed out of the forest in search of food before entering the agricultural plantation
Published : July 27, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Coimbatore: A wild elephant was electrocuted after getting caught in an allegedly illegally erected high-voltage electric fence around a banana plantation in the Sirumugai area near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district on Sunday night.
The incident occurred in Vedar Colony, where a banana plantation is being cultivated on a leased land. According to the Forest Department, the elephant had reportedly strayed out of the forest in search of food before entering the agricultural plantation.
The Sirumugai region, located close to the forest areas of the Sirumugai Wildlife Sanctuary, is home to a large population of wild elephants and other wildlife, including gaur, leopards, tigers, bears, deer, wild boars and wild dogs (dholes).
Wild elephants and other animals frequently venture out of the forest, particularly at night, in search of food and water. They often enter agricultural fields located along the forest fringes, resulting in crop damage and increasing the possibility of human-wildlife conflict.
According to the Forest Department, a male elephant entered the plantation late on July 26 and came into contact with a high-voltage electric fence allegedly erected illegally around the property. The elephant was reportedly electrocuted and died on the spot.
Forest officials from Sirumugai rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. A preliminary investigation reportedly found electrocution as reason for death.
The Forest Department subsequently arrested the plantation owner, Kumar, and Bhagyaraj, who had reportedly leased the land for cultivation. Both are being questioned as part of the investigation into the alleged illegal use of electricity to prevent wild animals from entering the plantation.
Sirumugai Forest Officer Dinesh said the department was conducting a detailed investigation into the incident and was checking whether agricultural plantations in Sirumugai and surrounding areas were illegally using direct electricity to power fences during the night.
"During an inspection of the same plantation last week, only a solar-powered electric fence was found. However, the investigation has revealed that live electricity was being supplied illegally at night. This appears to have resulted in the death of the elephant. The investigation against the two accused is continuing," the officer said.
Environmentalists have expressed concern over the increasing use of illegal high-voltage electric fencing around agricultural fields located close to forest areas.
They also pointed out that male elephants are fewer in number compared to female elephants and warned that the continued deaths of male elephants could have serious implications for the long-term conservation of the species.
"Solar-powered fencing can be used as a preventive measure, but supplying direct high-voltage electricity to fences is extremely dangerous and illegal. Such practices can kill not only elephants but also other wild animals," environmentalists said.
They called for stricter enforcement against illegal electric fencing and greater awareness among farmers living near forest boundaries about safe methods of preventing crop damage and reducing human-wildlife conflict.
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