ETV Bharat / state

Wild Elephant Killed After Being Electrocuted In Latehar

A wild elephant was killed after coming in contact with a live wire in the fields in Komar village. ( ETV Bharat )

Latehar: A wild elephant was killed late Sunday night in Komar village, located within the Balumath police station area of ​​the district. Sources said this elephant was killed after it came into contact with a live electric wire.

A few other elephants sustained injuries from electric shock. The forest department has initiated an investigation.

Wild elephant menace

In fact, the villagers say the menace of wild elephants had reached a peak recently in the vicinity of Komar village. Herds of wild elephants would enter the village at night, destroying their homes and crops.

On Sunday night, too, a herd of wild elephants entered the village. At that time, the herd came into contact with an electric wire installed outside a house, which resulted in the death of one elephant. Villagers reported hearing the trumpeting of multiple elephants during the night, leading to speculation that other elephants might also have been injured by the electric shock; however, there is no official confirmation of this information.

Electric wire installed in the field

Meanwhile, Pappu Mahto, a tracker with the Forest Department, reported that a herd of about 15 wild elephants had approached the village on Sunday night. The team kept the elephants under surveillance until 2:00 AM and managed to drive them away from the village. However, the herd suddenly returned and headed towards a villager's maize field, where an electric wire had been kept. One elephant came into contact with the wire and was killed on the spot.