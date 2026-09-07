Wild Elephant Killed After Being Electrocuted In Latehar
Forest Department is now conducting detailed investigations into this case since villagers install these wires despite warnings
Published : September 7, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Latehar: A wild elephant was killed late Sunday night in Komar village, located within the Balumath police station area of the district. Sources said this elephant was killed after it came into contact with a live electric wire.
A few other elephants sustained injuries from electric shock. The forest department has initiated an investigation.
Wild elephant menace
In fact, the villagers say the menace of wild elephants had reached a peak recently in the vicinity of Komar village. Herds of wild elephants would enter the village at night, destroying their homes and crops.
On Sunday night, too, a herd of wild elephants entered the village. At that time, the herd came into contact with an electric wire installed outside a house, which resulted in the death of one elephant. Villagers reported hearing the trumpeting of multiple elephants during the night, leading to speculation that other elephants might also have been injured by the electric shock; however, there is no official confirmation of this information.
Electric wire installed in the field
Meanwhile, Pappu Mahto, a tracker with the Forest Department, reported that a herd of about 15 wild elephants had approached the village on Sunday night. The team kept the elephants under surveillance until 2:00 AM and managed to drive them away from the village. However, the herd suddenly returned and headed towards a villager's maize field, where an electric wire had been kept. One elephant came into contact with the wire and was killed on the spot.
Pappu Mahto said, "We had gone there, to the fields, to drive the elephants away; those too could have been electrocuted." Sunil Oraon, the head of the Forest Committee, remarked, "This incident occurred precisely because such dangerous electric wires were installed in the fields. Villagers are doing so despite warnings against implementing such dangerous measures."
Post-mortem report awaited
Forest Range Officer Nand Kumar Mehta stated, "After receiving information about the incident, a Forest Department team arrived at the scene and is investigating the case."
He added, "A medical team has been constituted to conduct a post-mortem on the deceased elephant. The exact cause of the elephant's death will be revealed only after the post-mortem is performed and the report is received."
Investigations are underway
Meanwhile, Latehar DFO Pravesh Agrawal confirmed that information regarding the incident has been received. "A Forest Department team has reached the site and is investigating the entire matter," Latehar said.