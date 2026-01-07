ETV Bharat / state

Elephant Attacks Claim Lives of Six, Including Two Children, in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

At least six people, among them two minor children, were killed in seperate elephant attacks. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Chaibasa: At least six people, among them two minor children, were killed in separate wild elephant attacks across Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district. It is the deadliest incident reported from the Noamundi block, officials said on Tuesday.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Aditya Narayan confirmed the incidents and stated that the most devastating attack occurred on the night of January 6 in Babariya village under the Jeteya police station limits of Noamundi block. Five members of a family were killed when a wild elephant attacked their house around 10 pm while they were asleep.

The deceased include a husband and wife, their two minor children, and a member of another family. One child from the household managed to escape and survived the attack.

In another incident in the Hatgamharia area, a villager was killed in an elephant attack, while two others sustained injuries. According to the DFO, repeated awareness campaigns had urged residents not to sleep outdoors at night, but several families continued to do so, which has lead to the tragic incident.

Forest department teams are currently patrolling the affected areas round-the-clock. Drones and other surveillance equipment are being used to track elephant movement and issue alerts to nearby villages to prevent further casualties.

The DFO said tracking the elephant has been challenging as it is changing its location rapidly. A team of wildlife experts has been called in from West Bengal to assist in tranquilising and controlling the animal. The forest department has also contacted the wildlife conservation organisation Vantara, spearheaded by Anant Ambani, and further action will be intensified once its team arrives.

Those killed in the Babariya village attack have been identified as Sanatan Meral, his wife Jonkon Kui, their two minor children, and Mogda Laguri, a member of another family. The village remains in shock, and residents are living in fear.

The elephant menace has not been limited to Babariya. In Bada Pasiya village, one villager was killed in another attack. A separate incident in Lampaisai village claimed yet another life. The identities of the victims in these villages are yet to be confirmed.