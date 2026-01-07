Elephant Attacks Claim Lives of Six, Including Two Children, in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum
Five members of a family were killed when a wild elephant attacked their house around 10 pm while they were asleep.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Chaibasa: At least six people, among them two minor children, were killed in separate wild elephant attacks across Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district. It is the deadliest incident reported from the Noamundi block, officials said on Tuesday.
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Aditya Narayan confirmed the incidents and stated that the most devastating attack occurred on the night of January 6 in Babariya village under the Jeteya police station limits of Noamundi block. Five members of a family were killed when a wild elephant attacked their house around 10 pm while they were asleep.
The deceased include a husband and wife, their two minor children, and a member of another family. One child from the household managed to escape and survived the attack.
In another incident in the Hatgamharia area, a villager was killed in an elephant attack, while two others sustained injuries. According to the DFO, repeated awareness campaigns had urged residents not to sleep outdoors at night, but several families continued to do so, which has lead to the tragic incident.
Forest department teams are currently patrolling the affected areas round-the-clock. Drones and other surveillance equipment are being used to track elephant movement and issue alerts to nearby villages to prevent further casualties.
The DFO said tracking the elephant has been challenging as it is changing its location rapidly. A team of wildlife experts has been called in from West Bengal to assist in tranquilising and controlling the animal. The forest department has also contacted the wildlife conservation organisation Vantara, spearheaded by Anant Ambani, and further action will be intensified once its team arrives.
Those killed in the Babariya village attack have been identified as Sanatan Meral, his wife Jonkon Kui, their two minor children, and Mogda Laguri, a member of another family. The village remains in shock, and residents are living in fear.
The elephant menace has not been limited to Babariya. In Bada Pasiya village, one villager was killed in another attack. A separate incident in Lampaisai village claimed yet another life. The identities of the victims in these villages are yet to be confirmed.
Following the incidents, forest and district administration teams rushed to the affected areas. Officials said continuous monitoring of elephant movement is underway, and residents have been advised to remain alert. The administration has assured compensation for the families of the victims and announced additional safety measures.
Timeline of Elephant Attack Fatalities in January
January 1:
- 35-year-old Mangal Singh Hembram of Bandijhari village, Tonto block
- 55-year-old Urdup Bahanda of Kuchu Basa Toli, Birsinghatu village
- 57-year-old Vishnu Sundi of Roro village, Sadar block
- Mani Kuntia and Sukhmati Bahanda were critically injured
January 2:
- 13-year-old Renga Kayom killed in Sayatwa village, Goilkera police station area
- 10-year-old Dhingi Gagarai was seriously injured in Baipi village, Chakradharpur
January 4:
- 47-year-old woman killed in Amrai Kitapi village, Santra Forest area, Goilkera block
- Husband Ranjan Topno and 10-year-old son Kahira Topno were injured
January 5:
- 50-year-old Jonga Laguri killed in Mistri Beda forest village
- Husband Chandramohan Laguri (52) was critically injured
January 6:
- Kundra Bahada (6), Samoo Bahada (8 months), and Kodma Bahada were killed in Sowa village, Goilkera
- 3-year-old Jingi Bahada critically injured
- 21-year-old Jagmohan Sawaiya was killed in Quilsuta village
The continuing deaths have raised serious questions about the administration’s strategy to address human–elephant conflict. Local residents are demanding relocation of villages located along elephant corridors, permanent monitoring mechanisms, and a faster, more effective alert system to prevent further loss of life.
