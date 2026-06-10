ETV Bharat / state

Protests Erupt In Kerala's Wayanad After Man Killed In Wild Elephant Attack

The attack took place when forest officials were trying to drive away a wild elephant to the forests ( ETV Bharat )

Wayanad: A 65-year-old man was killed on Wednesday after being attacked by a wild elephant in Kattikulam region of Kerala's high-altitude Wayanad district, triggering widespread panic and intense public fury over escalating human-wildlife conflict.

The deceased has been identified as Raju, a resident of Pulimoodkunnu Michabhoomi in Wayanad district. The tragedy unfolded at around 10 AM when a joint team of forest officials and local residents were actively trying to drive away a wild elephant that had strayed into a densely populated residential zone.

According to local accounts, Raju was tending to work near his house when the elephant unexpectedly moved toward him and struck him down. The impact left him with severe head injuries and immediate respiratory distress. Forest department personnel rushed a critically injured Raju to the Wayanad Government Medical College Hospital in their official vehicle, but he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

As the news of the fatality spread, tensions quickly flared across the locality, prompting hundreds of residents to gather in protest. Local communities have long expressed grievances over the recurring threat posed by wild animals straying from the forests into adjacent villages.

Protesters pointed out that the encounter happened during peak morning hours when numerous residents, including school children and daily wage workers, navigate these very roads, highlighting an immediate risk to public safety.