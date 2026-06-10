Protests Erupt In Kerala's Wayanad After Man Killed In Wild Elephant Attack
The deceased has been identified as Raju, a resident of Pulimoodkunnu Michabhoomi in Wayanad district.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
Wayanad: A 65-year-old man was killed on Wednesday after being attacked by a wild elephant in Kattikulam region of Kerala's high-altitude Wayanad district, triggering widespread panic and intense public fury over escalating human-wildlife conflict.
The deceased has been identified as Raju, a resident of Pulimoodkunnu Michabhoomi in Wayanad district. The tragedy unfolded at around 10 AM when a joint team of forest officials and local residents were actively trying to drive away a wild elephant that had strayed into a densely populated residential zone.
According to local accounts, Raju was tending to work near his house when the elephant unexpectedly moved toward him and struck him down. The impact left him with severe head injuries and immediate respiratory distress. Forest department personnel rushed a critically injured Raju to the Wayanad Government Medical College Hospital in their official vehicle, but he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.
As the news of the fatality spread, tensions quickly flared across the locality, prompting hundreds of residents to gather in protest. Local communities have long expressed grievances over the recurring threat posed by wild animals straying from the forests into adjacent villages.
Protesters pointed out that the encounter happened during peak morning hours when numerous residents, including school children and daily wage workers, navigate these very roads, highlighting an immediate risk to public safety.
In a demonstration of growing political and public dissatisfaction, protests led by the CPM erupted near the medical college hospital premises, directly targeting MLA Usha Vijayan as locals demanded accountability from elected representatives and the Kerala government.
Expressing the community's collective anxiety, Jitin, a resident of the area, emphasised that citizens are effectively living under an unannounced curfew, completely unable to travel or step outside safely during the late evening and early morning hours.
He urged authorities to immediately arrange continuous night patrolling teams and deploy long-term safety measures to push the wild elephants back into deep forest reserves.
For the predominantly agrarian community of Wayanad, the ongoing wildlife intrusions have caused massive financial losses alongside the tragic loss of human lives, leaving farmers struggling to safeguard both their livelihoods and families. In response to the latest casualty, the forest department and local police have heavily reinforced security protocols in and around the affected pockets of Kattikulam.
While active operations remain underway to safely herd the elephant back into its natural habitat, local leaders and residents continue to demand an immediate, permanent and structural solution to the region's human-wildlife crisis.
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