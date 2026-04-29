ETV Bharat / state

Wild Boars Ravage Paddy Seedlings, Threatening Kashmir Farmers' Livelihoods

Srinagar: Bashir Ahmad Mir, a farmer from the Hajin area of the Bandipora district in the Kashmir Valley, has sown paddy seeds twice to prepare for transplanting paddy seedlings on his farm in May for rice cultivation. But to Mir’s utter shock, herds of wild boars ravaged his paddy seedlings as well as those of many other farmers across dozens of villages in this north Kashmir district.

Despite attempts to protect the small paddy nurseries with fencing, the wild boars continued to cause significant damage. “We are helpless before these wild boars which are ravaging our paddy nurseries, vegetables and orchards,” Mir told ETV Bharat.

In Kashmir, the paddy and vegetable sowing season begins in April. Agriculture and horticulture land is spread across the ten districts of the Valley. According to the agriculture department, paddy and vegetables are cultivated on 1.30 lakh hectares of land.

In the ongoing season, farmers are busy in their fields sowing paddy seeds and vegetables and spraying their orchards. Paddy plantation begins in Kashmir in May and is harvested in September and October. “But this season it seems impossible to sow paddy and other vegetables because boars have unleashed havoc in several areas of Bandipora,” Mir said.

Representational Image (AFP)

Agricultural land in Bandipora, Budgam, Kupwara and Baramulla has been worst hit by the boars, non-native wild animals in Kashmir, which have reappeared in the Valley after 2013; they were last sighted in 1984 in Dachigam National Park in Srinagar.

Wildlife researchers trace their history in Kashmir to the dynastic rule of Maharajas when, in the 1850s, Maharaja Gulab Singh introduced them in Dachigam forests for hunting. He ruled Kashmir between 1846 and 1857.

Their population has increased manifold since their last appearance in the Valley, but the wildlife department has no exact data on these, and it is yet to carry out their census.