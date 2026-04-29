Wild Boars Ravage Paddy Seedlings, Threatening Kashmir Farmers' Livelihoods
Wild boars damage paddy seedlings and crops across Kashmir’s north districts, causing fear among farmers as authorities struggle to control the growing animal population.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
Srinagar: Bashir Ahmad Mir, a farmer from the Hajin area of the Bandipora district in the Kashmir Valley, has sown paddy seeds twice to prepare for transplanting paddy seedlings on his farm in May for rice cultivation. But to Mir’s utter shock, herds of wild boars ravaged his paddy seedlings as well as those of many other farmers across dozens of villages in this north Kashmir district.
Despite attempts to protect the small paddy nurseries with fencing, the wild boars continued to cause significant damage. “We are helpless before these wild boars which are ravaging our paddy nurseries, vegetables and orchards,” Mir told ETV Bharat.
In Kashmir, the paddy and vegetable sowing season begins in April. Agriculture and horticulture land is spread across the ten districts of the Valley. According to the agriculture department, paddy and vegetables are cultivated on 1.30 lakh hectares of land.
In the ongoing season, farmers are busy in their fields sowing paddy seeds and vegetables and spraying their orchards. Paddy plantation begins in Kashmir in May and is harvested in September and October. “But this season it seems impossible to sow paddy and other vegetables because boars have unleashed havoc in several areas of Bandipora,” Mir said.
Agricultural land in Bandipora, Budgam, Kupwara and Baramulla has been worst hit by the boars, non-native wild animals in Kashmir, which have reappeared in the Valley after 2013; they were last sighted in 1984 in Dachigam National Park in Srinagar.
Wildlife researchers trace their history in Kashmir to the dynastic rule of Maharajas when, in the 1850s, Maharaja Gulab Singh introduced them in Dachigam forests for hunting. He ruled Kashmir between 1846 and 1857.
Their population has increased manifold since their last appearance in the Valley, but the wildlife department has no exact data on these, and it is yet to carry out their census.
Tawheed Ahmad Deva, Regional Wildlife Warden, told ETV Bharat that wild boars breed fast, due to which their population increases rapidly, and they are very active during May, June and July, and in later months they move to forest areas.
These three seasons are the peak time for agricultural and horticultural activities in Kashmir. The attacks on crops and paddy seedlings in Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora have put farmers in fear and anxiety. Last year, farmland faced similar attacks by boars in Pulwama and Kulgam.
“If these boars are not stopped, our farms will become barren. It will lead to rice and food crises for us,” Ghulam Rasool Dar, a farmer in Budgam, told ETV Bharat. In Budgam too, paddy seedlings in more than a dozen villages are ravaged by boars.
Deva suggested precautions by people to prevent human loss, fencing of land, and covering of trees by farmers. “Our control rooms are active also across the Valley to prevent man-animal conflicts," he said.
To a question about preventing boars from damaging farms, Deva said that the wildlife department compensates for human injury or loss in man-animal conflicts. “For damage to agricultural crops, the department of agriculture has to take measures,” he said.
Director of Agriculture Kashmir, Sartaj Shah, said the agriculture department cannot take any measures to stop these boars ravaging paddy and vegetable fields. “We will take up the matter with the wildlife department,” Shah told ETV Bharat.
But farmers like Mir rue these advisory appeals from wildlife and agricultural officials. “The officials concerned are evading their responsibilities. If they are running away from their duty, how can we prevent damage to our farms and our livelihood?" he said, adding how it is possible to fence lakhs of hectares of land and cover lakhs of trees.
Wildlife researchers say the gestation period of wild boars is about four months, and they can breed four times a year and give birth to five to six piglets at a time.
“Their population can rapidly increase, and they will spread to the whole of Kashmir. Given their omnivorous nature, boars will destroy agriculture and horticulture, the main source of livelihood of farmers,” wildlife officials said. They cite climate change-induced prolonged hot summers and availability of food as factors for the revival of wild boars in Kashmir.
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