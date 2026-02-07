Wild Animals Create Fear For Students During Exam Season In Uttarakhand Hills
In districts such as Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Tehri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, Pauri Garhwal, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Almora and Champawat, the situation is particularly worrying.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
By Kiran Kant Sharma
Dehradun: With annual and board examinations set to begin from February 12, 2026, students in several hill districts of Uttarakhand are facing serious safety concerns as rising leopard and bear movements along forest routes is making travel to schools and examination centres risky.
In districts like Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Tehri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, Pauri Garhwal, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Almora and Champawat, the situation is particularly worrying. In several villages, students are forced to travel between 6 and 15 kilometres to reach their examination centres. Much of this journey passes through dense forests, deserted footpaths and steep slopes, the areas where leopard and bear movement has been reported most frequently.
Over the past few months, multiple incidents of leopards preying on livestock, entering villages at night and attacking people working in fields have been reported from these districts. The sudden appearance of bears in populated areas has further heightened the fear. In such circumstances, parents are reluctant to send their children out alone, especially in the early hours of the morning. Many students are now travelling in groups or being ferried in private vehicles. This is adding to the logistical and financial burden on families.
Parents argue that if examination centres were located closer to villages and proper safety arrangements were ensured, children would not be forced to risk their lives to appear for exams. This concern has now translated into formal demands. From Bageshwar to Pauri Garhwal and Pithoragarh, several parents have written to the Education Directorate and urged authorities to reconsider the distance and security of examination centres during the exam period. They have pointed out that the geographical realities of the hills are different from those of the plains, and imposing a uniform examination calendar compromises student safety.
The situation is particularly serious as Class 10 and 12 board examinations, crucial for students' academic futures, are scheduled during the same period. Teachers say many students are under severe mental stress. This, they warn, is affecting both preparation and confidence.
Rudraprayag Deputy Forest Officer (Agastyamuni Range) Devendra Singh Pundir said the department has intensified patrolling, installed cages and identified sensitive zones. "On Friday, we also captured a leopard. For the safety of schoolchildren, personnel have been deployed near schools and along routes. In several places, children are being transported to school in vehicles," he said.
Uttarakhand Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat acknowledged the concerns raised by parents. "Examination schedules are usually fixed well in advance, but we are making every effort to ensure that children's education is not affected. We are working in coordination with officials, and wherever required, forest personnel themselves are escorting children to schools," he said.
Wildlife-related crises are not new to Uttarakhand. Every year brings fresh challenges, whether heavy rainfall, snowfall or now the growing threat from wild animals. However, official data do not translate to the severity of the threat. In 2025 alone, bear attacks across the state injured 74 people, killing six and leaving 68 wounded. The most sensitive districts include Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh. Over the past 25 years (2000–2025), bear attacks have injured 2,009 people and claimed 71 lives. In another set of records for 2025, 12 deaths and 88 injuries due to wildlife attacks were reported.
Leopard attacks are even more widespread, spanning all 13 districts of the state, with Almora, Pauri Garhwal, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Champawat and Uttarkashi reporting the highest numbers. In January 2026 alone, five people were killed in leopard attacks, two in villages in Nainital and Pauri Garhwal, and one in Rudraprayag.
Read More: