Wild Animals Create Fear For Students During Exam Season In Uttarakhand Hills

By Kiran Kant Sharma

Dehradun: With annual and board examinations set to begin from February 12, 2026, students in several hill districts of Uttarakhand are facing serious safety concerns as rising leopard and bear movements along forest routes is making travel to schools and examination centres risky.

In districts like Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Tehri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, Pauri Garhwal, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Almora and Champawat, the situation is particularly worrying. In several villages, students are forced to travel between 6 and 15 kilometres to reach their examination centres. Much of this journey passes through dense forests, deserted footpaths and steep slopes, the areas where leopard and bear movement has been reported most frequently.

Over the past few months, multiple incidents of leopards preying on livestock, entering villages at night and attacking people working in fields have been reported from these districts. The sudden appearance of bears in populated areas has further heightened the fear. In such circumstances, parents are reluctant to send their children out alone, especially in the early hours of the morning. Many students are now travelling in groups or being ferried in private vehicles. This is adding to the logistical and financial burden on families.

Parents argue that if examination centres were located closer to villages and proper safety arrangements were ensured, children would not be forced to risk their lives to appear for exams. This concern has now translated into formal demands. From Bageshwar to Pauri Garhwal and Pithoragarh, several parents have written to the Education Directorate and urged authorities to reconsider the distance and security of examination centres during the exam period. They have pointed out that the geographical realities of the hills are different from those of the plains, and imposing a uniform examination calendar compromises student safety.