Wife’s Refusal To Eat Onion-Garlic Ends In Divorce: A Unique Case Before Gujarat High Court
The High Court has upheld the order of a family court, bringing the long-running fight between the couple to a close by granting a divorce.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 1:47 PM IST
Ahmedabad: In a unique case of divorce, a Gujarat-based couple’s 23-year-old marriage ended up in court after a long-simmering fight over food, which started with the wife refusing to eat onion or garlic because of her faith (Swaminarayan sect).
The case stems from a 2007 petition filed by the husband in the family court, seeking divorce on the grounds of “cruelty”, which was granted by the court.
In response, the wife filed a counterplea, challenging the lower court’s order in the High Court, which dismissed her petition and upheld the family court's decision.
A division bench of Justices Sangeeta Vishen and Nisha Thakore said the dietary clash of the couple was enough to call it quits, as per a High Court order dated November 27.
Details of the case
The Ahmedabad-based couple got married in 2002, but the wife objected to her in-laws eating garlic and onions. Since she followed the Swaminarayan sect, a particular religion, she insisted that her family members also stop eating garlic and onions. When they opposed, the woman left the house in 2013, taking her child with her, as per the court order.
“Following the religion and consumption of onion and garlic was the trigger point of the differences between the parties,” it noted.
Following this, the husband filed a divorce petition in the court, which the family court accepted and granted.
“More disagreements continued, and the conflict led to the wife leaving the home in 2013, leaving her son with her husband. She was abandoning him as well. The husband then filed for divorce on the grounds of cruelty, which was granted by the family court,” said Advocate Bhunesh Rupera.
“The wife appealed against this in the Gujarat High Court. However, her appeal was dismissed, stating that the family court's observations and decision were correct,” he said.
The High Court stressed that their different eating habits were at the centre of the problems and finalised both the divorce and maintenance payment for her.
Also Read