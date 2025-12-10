ETV Bharat / state

Wife’s Refusal To Eat Onion-Garlic Ends In Divorce: A Unique Case Before Gujarat High Court

Ahmedabad: In a unique case of divorce, a Gujarat-based couple’s 23-year-old marriage ended up in court after a long-simmering fight over food, which started with the wife refusing to eat onion or garlic because of her faith (Swaminarayan sect).

The case stems from a 2007 petition filed by the husband in the family court, seeking divorce on the grounds of “cruelty”, which was granted by the court.

In response, the wife filed a counterplea, challenging the lower court’s order in the High Court, which dismissed her petition and upheld the family court's decision.

A division bench of Justices Sangeeta Vishen and Nisha Thakore said the dietary clash of the couple was enough to call it quits, as per a High Court order dated November 27.

Details of the case

The Ahmedabad-based couple got married in 2002, but the wife objected to her in-laws eating garlic and onions. Since she followed the Swaminarayan sect, a particular religion, she insisted that her family members also stop eating garlic and onions. When they opposed, the woman left the house in 2013, taking her child with her, as per the court order.