ETV Bharat / state

Govt Teacher's Husband, In-Laws Booked For Her Death In Uttarakhand's Dehradun

Srishti's parents alleged that their daughter was mentally harassed by her husband and in-laws for dowry and other issues since her marriage. Srishti's mother Seema Kandhari, in a complaint filed at Doiwala police station, stated that her daughter was married to Saurabh Raturi, a resident of Delhi Farms in Harrawala, in November 2025.

The deceased was identified as Srishti Kandhari. Based on a complaint filed by Srishti's mother, police have registered a case of murder against her husband, a private secretary at the state secretariat, mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Dehradun : The parents of a government school teacher have blamed her in-laws for her death just eight months after marriage at Harrawala under Doiwala police station in Uttarakhand's Dehradun.

Seema alleged Srishti was humiliated by her in-laws over dowry and other issues since her marriage. Furthermore, she was also mentally tortured and termed 'unlucky' by her in-laws. "I was unable to contact my daughter on the phone on July 28 and 29. I then sent an acquaintance to the residence of my daughter's in-laws. Srishti's in-laws told the acquaintance that she had fallen ill and was taken to a hospital. We rushed to Dehradun from our native place, Srinagar only to learn that Srishti had died," Seema stated in her complaint.

She said Srishti's in-laws did not inform her of her daughter's death on time. "When asked, they said they were busy and could not call," Seema said. While holding Srishti's in-laws responsible for her death, she said her daughter's father-in-law suffered a heart attack three months after the wedding. "Srishti's in-laws consulted a priest who said my daughter was inauspicious following which she was harassed," Seema said.

Doiwala Superintendent of Police Vandana Verma said a case has been registered against Saurabh, his mother Parveena Devi, and sister Charu under relevant sections of BNS. "The complainant has alleged that the three accused tortured Srishti mentally and physically, leading to her death. An impartial investigation will be conducted based on the postmortem report, forensic evidence, and other technical facts. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation," Verma said.