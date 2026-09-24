Wife Of IIT Roorkee Professor Hit By E-Rickshaw, Dies
The victim was first taken to Roorkee Civil Hospital, from where she was referred to a higher centre in Dehradun, where she passed during treatment.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
Roorkee: The wife of a professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee was struck by an e-rickshaw while out for a morning walk. She sustained serious injuries in the accident.
She was initially taken to the Civil Hospital in Roorkee for treatment, but given the critical nature of her condition, she was subsequently admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun. She passed away while undergoing treatment at Max Hospital. The incident has raised questions regarding the security arrangements and vehicular movement within the IIT campus.
IIT Roorkee Professor's Wife Hit by E-Rickshaw: According to reports, Rupa Rai, wife of Professor Parth Rai of the Department of Biotechnology at IIT Roorkee, had stepped out of her residence for a walk in the morning of Monday, September 21. It is reported that as she reached the road outside the Chemistry department, an e-rickshaw struck her forcefully. She fell to the ground upon impact and sustained a severe head injury.
She was immediately taken to the government hospital in Roorkee for treatment. Observing her critical condition, the doctors there referred her to a higher medical centre. Her family took her to Max Hospital in Dehradun, where she passed away during treatment on Wednesday.
News of the incident sent a wave of grief among IIT officials, faculty members, and students. Despite the presence of adequate security guards on the IIT campus, there is a perceived need for effective measures to control vehicle speed and movement.
It is reported that a similar incident occurred a few years ago when a student was injured after being hit by a car on campus. Consequently, the issue of safety within the IIT campus has become a topic of debate.
Sonika Srivastava, the in-charge of the IIT Roorkee Media Cell, in a statement, said, "An accident occurred on the IIT campus. A professor's wife passed away during treatment following this accident. The entire campus is in a state of shock and commotion following this incident."
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