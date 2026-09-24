ETV Bharat / state

Wife Of IIT Roorkee Professor Hit By E-Rickshaw, Dies

Roorkee: The wife of a professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee was struck by an e-rickshaw while out for a morning walk. She sustained serious injuries in the accident.

She was initially taken to the Civil Hospital in Roorkee for treatment, but given the critical nature of her condition, she was subsequently admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun. She passed away while undergoing treatment at Max Hospital. The incident has raised questions regarding the security arrangements and vehicular movement within the IIT campus.

IIT Roorkee Professor's Wife Hit by E-Rickshaw: According to reports, Rupa Rai, wife of Professor Parth Rai of the Department of Biotechnology at IIT Roorkee, had stepped out of her residence for a walk in the morning of Monday, September 21. It is reported that as she reached the road outside the Chemistry department, an e-rickshaw struck her forcefully. She fell to the ground upon impact and sustained a severe head injury.

She was immediately taken to the government hospital in Roorkee for treatment. Observing her critical condition, the doctors there referred her to a higher medical centre. Her family took her to Max Hospital in Dehradun, where she passed away during treatment on Wednesday.