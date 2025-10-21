Wife Of Chhattisgarh ASP Killed In IED Blast Appointed As DSP
Sneha Giripunje's first posting will be at Chandkhuri Police Academy and she is on a two-year probation.
Raipur: Wife of additional superintendent of police (ASP) Akash Rao Giripunje, who was martyred during a Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district in June, has been appointed as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in the state police service on compassionate ground.
ASP Akash was killed and two other officers injured in an IED blast carried out by the Maoists in Konta of Sukma on June 9.
Akash's wife Sneha Giripunje's first posting as DSP will be at the Chandkhuri Police Academy. Following state Cabinet's order, the home department issued the posting order on October 17. Some conditions have been imposed on Sneha ahead of her first posting.
In compliance with the Council of Ministers' decision on September 9, the state government has relaxed the compassionate appointment rules issued by the general administration department and, considering it a special case, granted Sneha, a two-year probation, posting her at the Police Training Academy in Raipur's Chandkhuri.
During the probation period, it will be mandatory for Sneha to complete the prescribed training and pass the examination. If an officer fails in the examination conducted by the Police Academy the first time, it will be mandatory for him/her to appear in the next training and pass the examination. Failing to pass exam during the probation period will result in termination of service.
The officer's probation period, confirmation, seniority, and promotion will be subject to the Chhattisgarh Civil Services Rules 1961 and the Chhattisgarh Police Executive Services Recruitment and Promotion Rules 2005.
Sneha's appointment will be made within a one-month time period, subject to the condition that she submits her medical and character verification certificates. If the certificates reveal any contradictions, her services may be terminated.
Also, if any information provided by Sneha is found to be false, she may be dismissed from service without prior notice and action may be taken against her under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code.
Other service rules including contributory pension will be applicable to her.
Also, she must submit a bond before joining, stating that if the training is not completed within the probation period, she will refund the government's expenses, including salary, allowances, and travel expenses.
