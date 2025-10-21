ETV Bharat / state

Wife Of Chhattisgarh ASP Killed In IED Blast Appointed As DSP

Raipur: Wife of additional superintendent of police (ASP) Akash Rao Giripunje, who was martyred during a Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district in June, has been appointed as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in the state police service on compassionate ground.

ASP Akash was killed and two other officers injured in an IED blast carried out by the Maoists in Konta of Sukma on June 9.

Akash's wife Sneha Giripunje's first posting as DSP will be at the Chandkhuri Police Academy. Following state Cabinet's order, the home department issued the posting order on October 17. Some conditions have been imposed on Sneha ahead of her first posting.

In compliance with the Council of Ministers' decision on September 9, the state government has relaxed the compassionate appointment rules issued by the general administration department and, considering it a special case, granted Sneha, a two-year probation, posting her at the Police Training Academy in Raipur's Chandkhuri.

During the probation period, it will be mandatory for Sneha to complete the prescribed training and pass the examination. If an officer fails in the examination conducted by the Police Academy the first time, it will be mandatory for him/her to appear in the next training and pass the examination. Failing to pass exam during the probation period will result in termination of service.