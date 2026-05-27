ETV Bharat / state

Wife Of 1965 Indo-Pak War Martyr Receives Financial Assistance After Nearly 60 Years

Bageshwar: Thanks to the joint efforts of the Indian Army and the Sainik Welfare Department, the wife of an Army jawan martyred during the 1965 India-Pakistan war received financial assistance almost six decades after he made the supreme sacrifice.

Debuli Devi, wife of late soldier Madan Singh from Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district, recently received the first installment of the financial aid meant for war widows.

Madan Singh had sacrificed his life while fighting enemies during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. Through coordinated efforts of the Indian Army and the District Sainik Welfare and Rehabilitation Office, Retd Lieutenant Colonel Ved Prakash Joshi (Sena Medal), the Kumaon Regiment, and OIC PCDA Prayagraj, Rs 28.45 lakh has been deposited into his wife's account as the first installment. After resolution of the long-pending case, his family now hopes for revival.

Debuli Devi said that her husband attained martyrdom on September 7, 1965 during the Indo-Pak war. "So far, I had been receiving liberalised family pension," she said.

This pension is given in cases where soldiers attain martyrdom while performing duties during war, border clashes, militant attacks or active military operations. Her case was reconsidered under a special campaign launched by the Government of India to review the cases of war martyrs and resolve pending matters.