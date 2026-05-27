Wife Of 1965 Indo-Pak War Martyr Receives Financial Assistance After Nearly 60 Years
More than 60 years after a soldier laid down his life in 1965 Indo-Pak war, his wife in Uttarakhand has finally received long-pending financial assistance.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST
Bageshwar: Thanks to the joint efforts of the Indian Army and the Sainik Welfare Department, the wife of an Army jawan martyred during the 1965 India-Pakistan war received financial assistance almost six decades after he made the supreme sacrifice.
Debuli Devi, wife of late soldier Madan Singh from Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district, recently received the first installment of the financial aid meant for war widows.
Madan Singh had sacrificed his life while fighting enemies during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. Through coordinated efforts of the Indian Army and the District Sainik Welfare and Rehabilitation Office, Retd Lieutenant Colonel Ved Prakash Joshi (Sena Medal), the Kumaon Regiment, and OIC PCDA Prayagraj, Rs 28.45 lakh has been deposited into his wife's account as the first installment. After resolution of the long-pending case, his family now hopes for revival.
Debuli Devi said that her husband attained martyrdom on September 7, 1965 during the Indo-Pak war. "So far, I had been receiving liberalised family pension," she said.
This pension is given in cases where soldiers attain martyrdom while performing duties during war, border clashes, militant attacks or active military operations. Her case was reconsidered under a special campaign launched by the Government of India to review the cases of war martyrs and resolve pending matters.
Officials said that another installment of nearly the same amount is still pending.
According to military officials, documents related to NPAC and due certificates are yet to be sent to Prayagraj through the Treasury Office and the District Sainik Welfare Office. Once the process is completed, the remaining pending amount will also be deposited into Debuli Devi's account.
After receiving the assistance, Debuli Devi thanked the District Sainik Welfare Officer and the entire staff of the Indian Army. She said that the Armed Forces always stand firmly with war widows and families of ex-servicemen. She also expressed hope that needy military families would continue receiving such support in the future.
"This effort has also become a source of hope for thousands of military families whose cases are still pending. Families of ex-servicemen living in remote hill villages often get trapped in government procedures and documentation formalities. In such situations, actions like these not only show administrative sensitivity but also strengthen the respect and honour given to martyr families," she expressed.
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