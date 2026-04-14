Wife, Lover Arrested For Brutal Murder Of Farmer In Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur
Both accused are currently in police custody, and further investigation is underway.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Mandsaur: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly conspired with her lover to murder her husband in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, Officials said on Tuesday.
According to the Bhandpura police of Dudhakhhedi village, the victim, identified as farmer Dhanraj Yogi, was allegedly killed by his wife, Dhapu Bai and her lover, Pankaj Chaudhary, with whom she had been in a relationship for the past four years. Investigators said the woman saw her husband as an obstacle to their relationship and plotted his murder.
On April 10, Pankaj allegedly lured Dhanraj to his agricultural field for some work. After he reached, Dhapu and Pankaj attacked him with a sword with several injuries. They then strangled him with a rope and killed him.
After the murder, the accused reportedly attempted to destroy evidence. Pankaj allegedly procured 4–5 litres of diesel from a nearby petrol pump and tried to burn the body using firewood. When the attempt failed, he dismembered the body and buried the remains in a pit dug with a JCB machine in the same field.
When Dhanraj did not return home, his children started looking for him and informed the villagers, who called the police. After checking phone records, the police detained Pankaj. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime.
Police then took the accused to his field, where the buried body parts were recovered. Dhapu was also arrested in connection with the case. Both accused are currently in police custody, and further investigation is underway.
Family members and villagers staged a chakka jam (road blockade) at the Dudhakhhedi Mataji intersection and are demanding punishment for the accused.
The victim’s daughter said that her father had last informed the family that he was going to Pankaj’s house and had left on his motorcycle.
Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vijay Kumar Yadav confirmed the arrests and said, “Pankaj Chaudhary has been arrested, and Dhapu Bai has also been taken into custody. Both have confessed to committing the crime due to their extramarital relationship. A detailed investigation is underway, and all necessary legal procedures are being followed. Assistance from revenue officials is also being sought for further action.”
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