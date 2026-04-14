ETV Bharat / state

Wife, Lover Arrested For Brutal Murder Of Farmer In Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur

Mandsaur: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly conspired with her lover to murder her husband in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, Officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Bhandpura police of Dudhakhhedi village, the victim, identified as farmer Dhanraj Yogi, was allegedly killed by his wife, Dhapu Bai and her lover, Pankaj Chaudhary, with whom she had been in a relationship for the past four years. Investigators said the woman saw her husband as an obstacle to their relationship and plotted his murder.

On April 10, Pankaj allegedly lured Dhanraj to his agricultural field for some work. After he reached, Dhapu and Pankaj attacked him with a sword with several injuries. They then strangled him with a rope and killed him.

After the murder, the accused reportedly attempted to destroy evidence. Pankaj allegedly procured 4–5 litres of diesel from a nearby petrol pump and tried to burn the body using firewood. When the attempt failed, he dismembered the body and buried the remains in a pit dug with a JCB machine in the same field.

When Dhanraj did not return home, his children started looking for him and informed the villagers, who called the police. After checking phone records, the police detained Pankaj. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime.