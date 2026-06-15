Karnataka: Wife, Lover Among Nine Held For Killing Ex-Serviceman To Claim Rs 2 Crore Insurance
Police officials alleged that some forensic laboratory staff and others were recruited to manipulate the findings and destroy evidence.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Belagavi: In a shocking case involving an alleged murder for insurance money, police in Belagavi district have arrested nine people, including the wife of a former serviceman, for allegedly conspiring to kill him and tampering with evidence to claim insurance benefits worth nearly Rs 2 crore.
The victim, Sandeep Kalagouda Manjargi (46) of Ghodageri village in Hukkeri taluk, was covered under insurance policies from HDFC and SBI. According to the police investigation, his wife, Suma Manjargi, allegedly conspired with her lover Pundalik Dombar and others to murder him with the intention of claiming the insurance amount payable in the event of an accidental death.
Those arrested include Suma Manjargi, Pundalik Dombar, RMP doctor Basavaraj Bhasme, FDA official Ashok Gujanal attached to the Belagavi Commissioner’s office, RFSL clerk Appasaheb Naik, laboratory assistant Channayya Adiviswamimath, Senior Scientific Officer P.N. Nagaraj, and Pundalik's associates Sachin Selar and Rahul Jogi.
Police said Sandeep suffered injuries after falling from a motorcycle on March 13 and was initially treated at a hospital in Hukkeri before being shifted to J.G. Hospital in Ghataprabha. While he was undergoing treatment, Suma and Pundalik allegedly mixed poison into a saline bottle and also administered sleeping tablets, leading to his death on March 15.
To conceal the crime, the accused allegedly filed a false complaint claiming Sandeep had died of a heart attack following the accident. Investigators said efforts were also made to ensure that traces of poison did not appear in the forensic and postmortem reports. Police allege that some forensic laboratory staff and others were recruited to manipulate the findings and destroy evidence.
The body was later exhumed and subjected to a second postmortem examination. Based on fresh evidence, the case was converted into a murder investigation under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Poison bottles, syringes, mobile phones and other materials used in the crime have been seized.
Addressing a press conference, Belagavi Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Ramarajan said the original forensic report had concluded that no poison was present and that Sandeep died of a heart attack. However, suspicion arose after Pundalik Dombar allegedly posted a status message claiming he knew the full details of the case and would reveal them to the police.
“When Pundalik was brought in for questioning, it became clear that several people were involved in the conspiracy,” Ramarajan said.
The SP said Pundalik ran a shop frequently visited by Sandeep. The two later started a hotel business together near Hidkal Dam. During this period, Suma and Pundalik developed an illicit relationship that allegedly continued for more than two years. Investigators believe the duo subsequently arranged insurance policies worth around Rs 2 crore through three companies and plotted Sandeep’s murder to obtain the payout and continue their relationship.
Police further revealed that after the accident, Sandeep was admitted to the hospital with the help of Rahul Jogi, a pharmacy student and relative of Pundalik who was working at the same hospital. Though Sandeep had no serious injuries, he was kept in a special room. Investigators allege that a man identified as Ramu suggested poisoning him, following which the accused procured a saline bottle, mixed poison into it and carried out the murder.
Explaining the alleged cover-up, Ramarajan said Suma, through her mother, a health worker, contacted RMP doctor Basavaraj Bhasme. Through him, the accused allegedly established links with FDA official Ashok Gujanal, who in turn connected them to RFSL clerk Appasaheb Naik. Further contacts were made with laboratory assistant Channayya Adiviswamimath and Senior Scientific Officer P.N. Nagaraj.
According to the police, more than Rs 3 lakh was allegedly paid to secure changes in the forensic report. “We never imagined that forensic laboratory reports could be manipulated in this manner by influencing staff members. This appears to be the first such case in the state and raises serious questions about public trust in forensic investigations,” Ramarajan said.
He added that investigators are also examining whether the insurance policies were obtained without Sandeep Manjargi’s knowledge. Further investigation is underway.
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