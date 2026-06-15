ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Wife, Lover Among Nine Held For Killing Ex-Serviceman To Claim Rs 2 Crore Insurance

Belagavi: In a shocking case involving an alleged murder for insurance money, police in Belagavi district have arrested nine people, including the wife of a former serviceman, for allegedly conspiring to kill him and tampering with evidence to claim insurance benefits worth nearly Rs 2 crore.

The victim, Sandeep Kalagouda Manjargi (46) of Ghodageri village in Hukkeri taluk, was covered under insurance policies from HDFC and SBI. According to the police investigation, his wife, Suma Manjargi, allegedly conspired with her lover Pundalik Dombar and others to murder him with the intention of claiming the insurance amount payable in the event of an accidental death.

Those arrested include Suma Manjargi, Pundalik Dombar, RMP doctor Basavaraj Bhasme, FDA official Ashok Gujanal attached to the Belagavi Commissioner’s office, RFSL clerk Appasaheb Naik, laboratory assistant Channayya Adiviswamimath, Senior Scientific Officer P.N. Nagaraj, and Pundalik's associates Sachin Selar and Rahul Jogi.

Police said Sandeep suffered injuries after falling from a motorcycle on March 13 and was initially treated at a hospital in Hukkeri before being shifted to J.G. Hospital in Ghataprabha. While he was undergoing treatment, Suma and Pundalik allegedly mixed poison into a saline bottle and also administered sleeping tablets, leading to his death on March 15.

To conceal the crime, the accused allegedly filed a false complaint claiming Sandeep had died of a heart attack following the accident. Investigators said efforts were also made to ensure that traces of poison did not appear in the forensic and postmortem reports. Police allege that some forensic laboratory staff and others were recruited to manipulate the findings and destroy evidence.

The body was later exhumed and subjected to a second postmortem examination. Based on fresh evidence, the case was converted into a murder investigation under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Poison bottles, syringes, mobile phones and other materials used in the crime have been seized.

Addressing a press conference, Belagavi Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Ramarajan said the original forensic report had concluded that no poison was present and that Sandeep died of a heart attack. However, suspicion arose after Pundalik Dombar allegedly posted a status message claiming he knew the full details of the case and would reveal them to the police.