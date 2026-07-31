Wife Living Separately From Husband Of Her Free Will Not Entitled To Maintenance: Ahmedabad Family Court
Citing Section 125 (4) of CrPC, the court said if wife refuses to live with husband without valid reason, she won't be entitled to maintenance.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Ahmedabad: In a significant ruling, the family court in Gujarat's Ahmedabad held that if a wife decides to live separately from her husband without any valid reason, due to common domestic differences or minor quarrels between the spouses, she will not be entitled to maintenance.
The case pertains to a couple from Gujarat who shifted to Mumbai after marriage. The petitioner stated she often had domestic disagreements with her husband which led to quarrels. Subsequently, the petitioner said she left Mumbai and moved to her parents' home in Ahmedabad.
She then filed an application at the Ahmedabad family court seeking maintenance from her husband. During the hearing, the family court analyzed the arguments of both parties, the evidence presented, and the facts of the case. The court found that the petitioner had no serious and valid reason for living separately from her husband, which would entitle her to maintenance.
The family court, citing Section 125(4) of CrPC in its decision, stated that if a wife refuses to live with her husband without a valid reason or voluntarily leaves him, she is not entitled to maintenance. The court found that the evidence in the case clearly indicates that the petitioner left her husband of her own free will.
The court observed that the petitioner could not provide any evidence of physical violence, dowry demands, or threat to life from her husband. It stated while differences may exist between married couples, a decision to separate based on the reason alone cannot be a sufficient basis for a claim for maintenance.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, family court lawyer Abhishek Prajapati said the decision could prove to be an important guide in matters related to maintenance.
"The court is of the view that if a wife decides to live separately from her husband without a justifiable and reasonable cause, she is not entitled to the benefit of maintenance under Section 125(4) of CrPC. However, each case is decided based on its own facts and evidence, and this decision cannot be applied uniformly to all cases. This decision could have far-reaching consequences," he said.
Prajapati said, "In future, courts will more closely examine whether the wife's stated reasons for living separately from her husband are valid and based on evidence. Therefore, in such cases, merely proving separation will not be enough; it will also be necessary to prove a valid reason for the separation".
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