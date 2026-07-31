ETV Bharat / state

Wife Living Separately From Husband Of Her Free Will Not Entitled To Maintenance: Ahmedabad Family Court

Ahmedabad: In a significant ruling, the family court in Gujarat's Ahmedabad held that if a wife decides to live separately from her husband without any valid reason, due to common domestic differences or minor quarrels between the spouses, she will not be entitled to maintenance.

The case pertains to a couple from Gujarat who shifted to Mumbai after marriage. The petitioner stated she often had domestic disagreements with her husband which led to quarrels. Subsequently, the petitioner said she left Mumbai and moved to her parents' home in Ahmedabad.

She then filed an application at the Ahmedabad family court seeking maintenance from her husband. During the hearing, the family court analyzed the arguments of both parties, the evidence presented, and the facts of the case. The court found that the petitioner had no serious and valid reason for living separately from her husband, which would entitle her to maintenance.

The family court, citing Section 125(4) of CrPC in its decision, stated that if a wife refuses to live with her husband without a valid reason or voluntarily leaves him, she is not entitled to maintenance. The court found that the evidence in the case clearly indicates that the petitioner left her husband of her own free will.