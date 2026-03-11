ETV Bharat / state

Wife Kills Priest Over Extramarital Affair In Karnataka, Four Held

Mandya: Police have arrested four persons, including the deceased's wife and her paramour, for allegedly killing a priest in Karnataka's Mandya district on Wednesday. Police said the priest's wife had an illicit relationship with a tipper lorry driver from the same village.

The deceased identified as Siddalingappa, a resident of Maralagala village in Srirangapatna taluk, worked as a priest. The accused, Siddalingappa's wife Shalini (32), her lover Harish (33), Santosh Kumar (29) and Ganesh B.R. bin Ramasiddu (29) are currently being interrogated.

The incident surfaced on March 6, when Siddalingappa did not return home at night after he left for the temple. His phone was switched off and his relatives found his slippers from near the canal while a Rudraksha mala and crystal beads that he wore were found some distance away. His bike was found submerged in the canal. However, despite searching all night, Siddalingappa was not found. Later, his body was found stuck in the canal's sluice gate.

"The body was wearing only an underwear. Since injury marks were found on the face and head, a case was registered at the Srirangapatna Rural Police Station on the complaint of the deceased's brother Balasunder, saying some unknown person had beaten him to death. After this, investigations were initiated into the case," an official said.

Superintendent of Police Shobharani VJ formed a team led by ASP C.E. Thimmaiah, S.E. Gangadharaswamy and comprising inspectors Anand Kumar H, Sharath H.P, Lokesh, Hafeez Pasha, Chandrashekhar, Sridhar, Ravikiran and Lokesh.