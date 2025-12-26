ETV Bharat / state

Woman Kills Husband With Help Of Lover In Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Bhilwara: A woman killed her husband with the help of her lover at Kareda in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Wednesday.

Police said, the accused, Laxmi Devi (30) and her lover Gopal Kumawat (35) were arrested for the murder of Jagdish Chandra Kumawat (37). Bhilwara SP Dharmendra Singh stated that a report of a murder was received on Wednesday at Kareda police station of ​​the district.

"A special team was formed comprising Kareda police station SHO Munniram Choyal, under the supervision of Sahada ASP Budhraj and Asind DSP Omprakash Solanki, to investigate the case," he said.

The SP stated that on December 24, complainant Bharu Kumawat, filed a complainant, stating that his son Jagdish, had left for his farm on his motorcycle to guard the crops and did not return home. Based on the report, a case was registered under Section 103 (1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and a probe initiated.

Dharmendra said police detained Gopal on suspicion for his involvement in the case and during interrogation, he confessed to be in an illicit relationship with Laxmi Devi. Later, Laxmi Devi was detained and during questioning, both of them confessed to have killed Jagdish.