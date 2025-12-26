Woman Kills Husband With Help Of Lover In Rajasthan's Bhilwara
Laxmi Devi and Gopal Kumawat were in an illicit relationship and eliminated Jagdish Chandra Kumawat who was opposed to the relationship.
Bhilwara: A woman killed her husband with the help of her lover at Kareda in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Wednesday.
Police said, the accused, Laxmi Devi (30) and her lover Gopal Kumawat (35) were arrested for the murder of Jagdish Chandra Kumawat (37). Bhilwara SP Dharmendra Singh stated that a report of a murder was received on Wednesday at Kareda police station of the district.
"A special team was formed comprising Kareda police station SHO Munniram Choyal, under the supervision of Sahada ASP Budhraj and Asind DSP Omprakash Solanki, to investigate the case," he said.
The SP stated that on December 24, complainant Bharu Kumawat, filed a complainant, stating that his son Jagdish, had left for his farm on his motorcycle to guard the crops and did not return home. Based on the report, a case was registered under Section 103 (1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and a probe initiated.
Dharmendra said police detained Gopal on suspicion for his involvement in the case and during interrogation, he confessed to be in an illicit relationship with Laxmi Devi. Later, Laxmi Devi was detained and during questioning, both of them confessed to have killed Jagdish.
"The deceased used to visit his farm everyday to guard the Rabi crop. On the day of the incident, Laxmi Devi called Gopal who arrived at the farm and strangled Jagdish to death," the SP said. He said the probe team analysed the call records of the accused, their mobile phone location and CCTV footage to gather ample evidence against them and build a strong case.
Dharmendra said Jagdish was aware of Laxmi Devi's illicit relationship and wanted it to end. "Consequently, Laxmi Devi persuaded Gopal to kill Jagdish," he said.
The deceased's father told the police, "On the day of the incident, my daughter-in-law Laxmi Devi said Jagdish had not returned home and his phone was switched off. I immediately went to the farm and found Jagdish's motorcycle lying on the side of the road. I searched for my son at the farm, but he was missing. After searching nearby areas, I found his body in the bushes near a well behind a pond. I informed the family members, who brought the body home and then took it to the Kareda Community Health Centre."
Bharu said he then reported the matter to police which initiated a probe and arrested the accused.
