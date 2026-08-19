Wife Kills Husband With Lover Over Extramarital Affair; 2 Held For Throwing Body Into Tungabhadra River
The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Pamenahalli Raghu. The case came to light when the police arrested his wife Shruti.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST
Davanagere: A husband has fallen victim to his wife's extramarital affair. The wife, along with her lover, murdered her husband and threw his body into the Tungabhadra river. The incident took place on August 11 in Pamenahalli village of Davanagere taluk and came to light on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Pamenahalli Raghu. The case came to light when the police arrested his wife Shruti, who had gone to the police station to file a complaint, on suspicion and interrogated her.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that Shruti's boyfriend Ubedullah committed the murder and that her friend Suresh helped in the murder. The accused wife Shruti and boyfriend Ubedullah have been arrested, Hadadi police said.
Love marriage 12 years ago: Raghu had a love marriage with Shruti, a resident of Vijayapura, 12 years ago. Raghu used to drink alcohol and the couple used to fight frequently at home. There had been a fight before too, and when the husband found out about his wife's extramarital affair, Raghu attacked her. The police said that the accused had confessed during the investigation that they had drawn a sketch to murder him.
Extramarital affair: Shruti and Ubedullah had developed a friendship while working as mortar workers at the same place. Later, it turned into an extramarital affair. At this time, the accused Shruti was annoyed with her husband Raghu and had planned to murder Raghu. Ubedullah and Suresh made Raghu drunk and strangled him to death on the banks of the Tungabhadra river, and then threw his body into the river. Police said that a search has been launched for the body.
SP's explanation: Speaking to the media on Wednesday about the case, Davangere Superintendent of Police Shekhar HT said, "A case was registered at Hadadi police station regarding the missing person. When his wife was questioned, a murder case was revealed. It has been revealed during the investigation that Raghu was murdered. Three people have committed this act together. Following a complaint, a murder case was registered.
The accused Ubedullah and Shruti have been arrested in connection with the case, he said.
The deceased's mother, Puttamma, spoke, "My son fell in love with Shruti and married her. They have two children. However, Shruti pretended to be looking for her husband because he was missing. She and a man she was in a relationship with murdered my son. The case came to light through a secret mobile call. We have been searching since Tuesday. The body has not been found yet. I want justice. My two children are orphans. I had no idea that my daughter-in-law had done this," Raghu's mother said in tears." Relative Sujatha and Raghu's brother Varun have also cried for justice.
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