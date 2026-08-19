ETV Bharat / state

Wife Kills Husband With Lover Over Extramarital Affair; 2 Held For Throwing Body Into Tungabhadra River

Davanagere: A husband has fallen victim to his wife's extramarital affair. The wife, along with her lover, murdered her husband and threw his body into the Tungabhadra river. The incident took place on August 11 in Pamenahalli village of Davanagere taluk and came to light on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Pamenahalli Raghu. The case came to light when the police arrested his wife Shruti, who had gone to the police station to file a complaint, on suspicion and interrogated her.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Shruti's boyfriend Ubedullah committed the murder and that her friend Suresh helped in the murder. The accused wife Shruti and boyfriend Ubedullah have been arrested, Hadadi police said.

Love marriage 12 years ago: Raghu had a love marriage with Shruti, a resident of Vijayapura, 12 years ago. Raghu used to drink alcohol and the couple used to fight frequently at home. There had been a fight before too, and when the husband found out about his wife's extramarital affair, Raghu attacked her. The police said that the accused had confessed during the investigation that they had drawn a sketch to murder him.