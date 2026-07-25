ETV Bharat / state

'Long Walk Of Faith And Love': Woman Carries Differently-Abled Husband To Haridwar On Kanwar Yatra

Haridwar: A woman from Bakhrawa village at Modinagar in Uttar Pradesh has proven that love is all about selflessness.

Asha undertook an arduous 180 km journey from her native place to Uttarakhand's Haridwar carrying her differently-abled husband, Sachin on her shoulders to offer holy water at the Lord Shiva Temple. Earning praise on the way, Asha arrived in Haridwar with Sachin and their kids recently.

The Kanwar Mela has not yet begun but many kanwariyas (devotees who carry holy water to offer to Lord Shiva during the holy month of Shravan) have already started arriving in Haridwar to collect water from Ganga river. Asha too did the same but she arrived in the city with Sachin on her shoulders after walking an astounding 180 km for the ritual.

Upon reaching Haridwar, Asha and Sachin collected water from river Ganga at Har Ki Pauri and then performed 'Jalabhishek' at the Daksheshwar Mahadev Temple in Kankhal. Sachin said he is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva and visited Haridwar every year for the Kanwar Yatra. However, around 12 years ago, he met with an accident suffered a spinal cord injury.