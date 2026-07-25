'Long Walk Of Faith And Love': Woman Carries Differently-Abled Husband To Haridwar On Kanwar Yatra
Asha undertook an arduous 180 km journey from Modinagar in UP to Haridwar carrying her husband, Sachin on her shoulders.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Haridwar: A woman from Bakhrawa village at Modinagar in Uttar Pradesh has proven that love is all about selflessness.
Asha undertook an arduous 180 km journey from her native place to Uttarakhand's Haridwar carrying her differently-abled husband, Sachin on her shoulders to offer holy water at the Lord Shiva Temple. Earning praise on the way, Asha arrived in Haridwar with Sachin and their kids recently.
The Kanwar Mela has not yet begun but many kanwariyas (devotees who carry holy water to offer to Lord Shiva during the holy month of Shravan) have already started arriving in Haridwar to collect water from Ganga river. Asha too did the same but she arrived in the city with Sachin on her shoulders after walking an astounding 180 km for the ritual.
Upon reaching Haridwar, Asha and Sachin collected water from river Ganga at Har Ki Pauri and then performed 'Jalabhishek' at the Daksheshwar Mahadev Temple in Kankhal. Sachin said he is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva and visited Haridwar every year for the Kanwar Yatra. However, around 12 years ago, he met with an accident suffered a spinal cord injury.
Even after surgery, Sachin said he couldn't recover and was unable to walk and this put brakes on his long walks of faith to the holy city. Last year, when he expressed his desire to undertake the Kanwar Yatra, Asha took it upon herself to fulfill his wish. She carried him on her shoulders and led him on his first Kanwar Yatra after his disability. This time too, Asha carried her husband on her shoulders to Haridwar for the ritual. Asha said marriage is a commitment for life and unwavering dedication.
Asha helped Sachin offer the holy water of Ganga river at the shrine and left for Modinagar.
Sachin said Asha takes care of him and the family and hopes he will be able to walk again with the blessings of Lord Shiva. The couple's return journey is as arduous but they are being received warmly at pit stops by people who are offering them food and water. The Kanwar Yatra of the couple is not just about reaching a destination, but also a story of unwavering dedication, faith, and true love.
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