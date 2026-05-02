Wife Held for Killing Retired Soldier In Rajasthan's Kota, Murder Plot Disguised as Natural Death Foiled
SHO Siddharth Srivastava said retired soldier Manoj Sharma (45) was strangled to death by his wife, Deepika, and two other individuals.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 3:13 AM IST|
Updated : May 2, 2026 at 3:33 AM IST
Kota: A 45-year-old retired soldier in Rajasthan’s Kota was allegedly strangled to death by his wife and two accomplices, who then attempted to pass off the murder as a natural death on Thursday.
RK Puram Station House Officer (SHO) and IPS trainee Siddharth Srivastava stated that retired soldier Manoj Sharma (45), a resident of the Awali area, was strangled to death by his wife, Deepika, and two other individuals. At the time of the incident, the deceased's two children—aged between 10 and 12—were present at home.
Manoj Sharma's wife, Deepika, along with the two accomplices, attempted to pass off his death as a natural one. Following Manoj's death, preparations for his funeral rites began. His father, Brijmohan—who had arrived from Kishangarh in Ajmer along with other relatives, had gathered for the ceremony.
However, Brijmohan became suspicious regarding the sequence of events and alerted the police. The police halted the funeral proceedings and took custody of the body. Upon receiving the information, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Manish Sharma and other officers from the RK Puram police station arrived at the scene with a police contingent.
Deepika has been taken into custody and is currently being interrogated. An investigation has also been initiated to locate the two other accused individuals who remain at large in connection with this case. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Mobile Crime Unit (MOB) teams have collected evidence from the crime scene.
Sharma revealed that there were frequent conflicts between the soldier and his wife. Manoj would often physically assault Deepika. A heated argument ensued between them on Wednesday night as well. Following this altercation, two acquaintances of Deepika arrived at the house. When asked whether the two individuals involved in the murder were the woman's lovers, the DSP stated that both men were also known to Manoj Sharma.
He added that the exact nature of their relationship with the woman would only become clear after the conclusion of the investigation. Neighbours also reported hearing the sounds of an altercation during the night. Furthermore, Deepika did not disclose the full details of the incident to her in-laws. Preparations for the final rites had already begun beforehand. However, the in-laws arrived only after receiving information from other people.
Motive unknown
Siddharth said that the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Any further details can be provided only after the absconding accused are apprehended.
The incident occurred between 12 am and 3 am on Thursday night, but the police were informed about it only on Friday afternoon. A post-mortem examination of the body will be conducted on Saturday.