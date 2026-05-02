ETV Bharat / state

Wife Held for Killing Retired Soldier In Rajasthan's Kota, Murder Plot Disguised as Natural Death Foiled

Kota: A 45-year-old retired soldier in Rajasthan’s Kota was allegedly strangled to death by his wife and two accomplices, who then attempted to pass off the murder as a natural death on Thursday.

RK Puram Station House Officer (SHO) and IPS trainee Siddharth Srivastava stated that retired soldier Manoj Sharma (45), a resident of the Awali area, was strangled to death by his wife, Deepika, and two other individuals. At the time of the incident, the deceased's two children—aged between 10 and 12—were present at home.

Manoj Sharma's wife, Deepika, along with the two accomplices, attempted to pass off his death as a natural one. Following Manoj's death, preparations for his funeral rites began. His father, Brijmohan—who had arrived from Kishangarh in Ajmer along with other relatives, had gathered for the ceremony.

However, Brijmohan became suspicious regarding the sequence of events and alerted the police. The police halted the funeral proceedings and took custody of the body. Upon receiving the information, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Manish Sharma and other officers from the RK Puram police station arrived at the scene with a police contingent.

Deepika has been taken into custody and is currently being interrogated. An investigation has also been initiated to locate the two other accused individuals who remain at large in connection with this case. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Mobile Crime Unit (MOB) teams have collected evidence from the crime scene.