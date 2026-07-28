ETV Bharat / state

Wife Can Challenge Divorce Decree Even After Husband's Death: Gujarat High Court

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Monday ruled that a wife's right to challenge a divorce decree does not end with the death of her husband, especially when her legal status as a widow, inheritance rights, property claims and social standing are affected.

The court made it clear that if a husband dies after a family court grants a divorce decree, the wife's right to file an appeal does not come to an end, citing that once a divorce decree is passed, the legal status of the husband and wife changes. Since this may directly affect inheritance and property rights, an appeal against the decree can continue even after the death of one of the spouses, the court noted.

The ruling came in a case related to the Anand Family Court. The petitioner woman and her husband were involved in a marital dispute that prevailed for years. They got married in 1976 and have six children. The husband had filed for divorce under the Divorce Act, 1879, alleging that his wife had deserted him. As the wife did not appear before the family court, the case proceeded ex parte, and the court granted a divorce decree in favour of the husband in 2022. Subsequently, the wife challenged this decision in the Gujarat High Court. However, the husband passed away in 2024 during the appeal proceedings, and his legal heirs were made parties to the case.

Appearing for the woman, lawyer Akash Modh argued that the family court's finding that the wife had deserted her husband was based only on the husband's statements and not supported by sufficient and reliable evidence. "Holding the wife responsible solely on the basis of the husband's statements is not legally justified," he argued.

The petitioner's counsel further contended that the wife's legal rights do not come to an end even after the husband's death. If the divorce decree remains in force, the wife loses her legal status as a widow. This directly affects her inheritance rights in her husband's property, other legal benefits and social identity. Therefore, the matter is not merely a divorce case but is also connected to property rights and legal status, he mentioned.

During the hearing, the lawyer referred to several Supreme Court rulings, which have held that the right to appeal does not end if a husband or wife dies after a divorce decree has been passed. Such cases can continue because the decree may affect inheritance rights, property claims and the legal and social status of the surviving spouse, he said.