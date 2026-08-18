Wife, Son Critically Injured In Axe Attack By Man In Ajmer Over Refusal To Sign Loan Documents
A man attacked his wife and son with an axe, leaving them injured after they refused to sign bank loan documents, reports Priyank Sharma.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Ajmer: A man attacked his wife and son with an axe, leaving both of them critically injured after they allegedly declined to sign a bank loan document, police said.
The incident was reported in Makhupura village, under the jurisdiction of the Adarsh Nagar police station. Both the woman, Sampati Devi Rawat, and her son, Sumer Singh, sustained serious injuries after they were attacked by Panchu Singh Rawat and are currently undergoing treatment at JLN Hospital in Ajmer.
Personnel from the Adarsh Nagar police station visited the hospital to record their statements. The victims have alleged that the man wanted them to sign documents for a bank loan and attacked them with an axe as they refused to sign the papers.
ASI Kishan of the Adarsh Nagar police station said that they received a report of an assault, after which the injured were immediately rushed to the hospital. "Preliminary investigations revealed discord between the couple over the loan," said the police official.
Nirma Rawat, the wife of the injured Sumer, said that there had been a dispute in the household for the past month regarding the loan. " My father-in-law wanted to take out a bank loan and required the signature of his wife for the process. Arguments had been going on in the family since Monday evening, and my father-in-law did not return home that night. When he returned on Tuesday morning, he attacked his wife and his son, who was asleep, with an axe."
Rawat said that following the attack, she brought her injured mother-in-law and husband to the hospital in Ajmer.
Bharat Kumar Nayak, a tenant and eyewitness to the incident, said that he was making tea in the morning and heard loud shouts and after stepping outside, he discovered Panchu was attacking his wife with an axe.
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