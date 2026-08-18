ETV Bharat / state

Wife, Son Critically Injured In Axe Attack By Man In Ajmer Over Refusal To Sign Loan Documents

Ajmer: A man attacked his wife and son with an axe, leaving both of them critically injured after they allegedly declined to sign a bank loan document, police said.

The incident was reported in Makhupura village, under the jurisdiction of the Adarsh ​​Nagar police station. Both the woman, Sampati Devi Rawat, and her son, Sumer Singh, sustained serious injuries after they were attacked by Panchu Singh Rawat and are currently undergoing treatment at JLN Hospital in Ajmer.

Personnel from the Adarsh ​​Nagar police station visited the hospital to record their statements. The victims have alleged that the man wanted them to sign documents for a bank loan and attacked them with an axe as they refused to sign the papers.

ASI Kishan of the Adarsh ​​Nagar police station said that they received a report of an assault, after which the injured were immediately rushed to the hospital. "Preliminary investigations revealed discord between the couple over the loan," said the police official.