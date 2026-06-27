ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Wife, Alleged Lover Held As Police Crack Mansa Murder Case

Mansa: The Mansa Police claimed to have cracked the murder of a man in Kot Dharmu village within hours by arresting three people, including the deceased's wife, for conspiring to carry out the killing.

Police have alleged that the victim's wife conspired with her alleged lover and another accomplice to commit the murder. The three accused will be produced before a court for police remand.

Police said that they have solved the murder of Tarsem Singh, a resident of Kot Dharmu village, within hours of the crime. Police have arrested Jagmeet Kaur, the deceased's wife, along with Deep Singh, alias Kalu and Gobind Singh.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bhagirath Singh Meena said Tarseem was found strangled to death at his residence on June 26. Initially, his wife lodged a complaint alleging that unidentified persons had murdered her husband, said Meena.