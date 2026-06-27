Punjab: Wife, Alleged Lover Held As Police Crack Mansa Murder Case
Mansa Police claim wife conspired with her lover and an accomplice to kill husband.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Mansa: The Mansa Police claimed to have cracked the murder of a man in Kot Dharmu village within hours by arresting three people, including the deceased's wife, for conspiring to carry out the killing.
Police have alleged that the victim's wife conspired with her alleged lover and another accomplice to commit the murder. The three accused will be produced before a court for police remand.
Police said that they have solved the murder of Tarsem Singh, a resident of Kot Dharmu village, within hours of the crime. Police have arrested Jagmeet Kaur, the deceased's wife, along with Deep Singh, alias Kalu and Gobind Singh.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bhagirath Singh Meena said Tarseem was found strangled to death at his residence on June 26. Initially, his wife lodged a complaint alleging that unidentified persons had murdered her husband, said Meena.
"During the investigation, it also came to light that on the night of the incident, the victim's wife had gone to her parental home with the children. Deep Singh, along with his accomplice Gobind Singh, climbed the wall and entered the house, and strangled Tarsem Singh to death," the SSP said.
According to police, during the investigation, statements of the victim's brother, along with other evidence, pointed towards the involvement of the deceased's wife and her alleged relationship with Deep, who is related to the victim. Police said that the main accused and the victim's wife allegedly developed an "illicit relationship" and the two then conspired to eliminate Tarsem.
Police said that the duo fell in love and a " murder conspiracy was hatched to remove Tarsem Singh from the path."
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