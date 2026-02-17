Wife Accuses Former MLA Ali Imran Ramz Of Assault And Harassment
At a Kolkata press conference, Priyanjali Niyogi alleged physical and financial abuse, released purported assault videos, and sought intervention from party leaders and police.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 12:22 AM IST
Kolkata: Former Forward Bloc MLA from Chakulia and current Congress leader Ali Imran Ramz, popularly known as Victor, has been accused of physical, mental and financial abuse by his wife, Priyanjali Niyogi.
Addressing a press conference at the Kolkata Press Club on Sunday, Priyanjali spoke about what she described as years of abuse. “Ram outside, Ravana inside, that is his two-faced character,” she alleged.
In support of her claims, she released two video clips at the press conference, purportedly showing Victor assaulting her while she was seated on a sofa. (ETV Bharat has not independently verified the authenticity of the videos.)
Priyanjali said she has written to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other senior party functionaries seeking organisational action against Victor, who is currently associated with the Congress. She also appealed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to intervene in the matter.
According to Priyanjali, the alleged abuse began within days of their marriage. She claimed that she was assaulted during her first pregnancy, resulting in the loss of the fetus. Even after the birth of their two children, she alleged, the physical violence, threats, mental harassment and financial demands continued for years.
She said she did not receive support from her parents as she had married against their wishes. Priyanjali alleged that she was pressured to arrange funds for property purchases, jewellery and a luxury flat in Kolkata. She claimed that her grandmother contributed half the amount as a loan for one flat and later helped purchase another property. Despite this, she alleged, the harassment intensified, particularly after Victor’s mother was released from jail. She further alleged that both Victor and his mother subjected her and her son to abuse.
Priyanjali also alleged inaction by the Beniapukur police station despite repeated complaints. According to her, Victor was allegedly alerted in advance whenever she approached the police. She claimed she was told that approaching the police would not help and further alleged that she had recently received death threats.
She said there had been discussions of an amicable divorce, but alleged that her jewellery was taken away, she was confined to her home and ownership of a flat was changed. Priyanjali also levelled allegations of money laundering and corruption against Victor, stating that she would release supporting documents in due course.
Attempts to contact Ali Imran Ramz for his response were unsuccessful.
The allegations have sparked political reactions amid the election atmosphere. Recently, Forward Bloc leader and former state minister Naren Chatterjee had called for Victor’s reinstatement in the party. Reacting to the allegations on Sunday, Chatterjee said, “There is no question of supporting violence against women. His wife has taken legal recourse. Victor will face consequences as per the law.”
Pradesh Congress leader Suman Roychowdhury said, “We stand by the Congress as an organisation, but we are not aware of Victor’s personal life. The police will take legal action after assessing the truth of the allegations.” He added that the matter would also be discussed at the highest level of the party.