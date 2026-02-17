ETV Bharat / state

Wife Accuses Former MLA Ali Imran Ramz Of Assault And Harassment

Kolkata: Former Forward Bloc MLA from Chakulia and current Congress leader Ali Imran Ramz, popularly known as Victor, has been accused of physical, mental and financial abuse by his wife, Priyanjali Niyogi.

Addressing a press conference at the Kolkata Press Club on Sunday, Priyanjali spoke about what she described as years of abuse. “Ram outside, Ravana inside, that is his two-faced character,” she alleged.

In support of her claims, she released two video clips at the press conference, purportedly showing Victor assaulting her while she was seated on a sofa. (ETV Bharat has not independently verified the authenticity of the videos.)

Priyanjali said she has written to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other senior party functionaries seeking organisational action against Victor, who is currently associated with the Congress. She also appealed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to intervene in the matter.

According to Priyanjali, the alleged abuse began within days of their marriage. She claimed that she was assaulted during her first pregnancy, resulting in the loss of the fetus. Even after the birth of their two children, she alleged, the physical violence, threats, mental harassment and financial demands continued for years.

She said she did not receive support from her parents as she had married against their wishes. Priyanjali alleged that she was pressured to arrange funds for property purchases, jewellery and a luxury flat in Kolkata. She claimed that her grandmother contributed half the amount as a loan for one flat and later helped purchase another property. Despite this, she alleged, the harassment intensified, particularly after Victor’s mother was released from jail. She further alleged that both Victor and his mother subjected her and her son to abuse.